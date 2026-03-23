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Home > Business News > Watch: Sweating Woman, OnlyFans Feel: Flipkart’s ‘HOT’ Ad Twist For Summer Cooling Days Sale Sparks Internet Frenzy, Divides Viewers Over Clickbait Marketing

Watch: Sweating Woman, OnlyFans Feel: Flipkart’s ‘HOT’ Ad Twist For Summer Cooling Days Sale Sparks Internet Frenzy, Divides Viewers Over Clickbait Marketing

Flipkart’s ‘OnlyFans’-style Cooling Days ad goes viral, drawing praise for creativity but criticism for suggestive, clickbait marketing.

Flipkart has stirred a major online conversation. (Photo: X)
Flipkart has stirred a major online conversation. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 23, 2026 16:51:14 IST

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Watch: Sweating Woman, OnlyFans Feel: Flipkart’s ‘HOT’ Ad Twist For Summer Cooling Days Sale Sparks Internet Frenzy, Divides Viewers Over Clickbait Marketing

E-commerce giant Flipkart has stirred a major online conversation with its latest ‘Cooling Days’ summer sale campaign, aimed at promoting air conditioners, fans, and coolers. 

The campaign, however, has grabbed attention less for discounts and more for its unconventional and provocative advertising strategy.

‘OnlyFans’ Wordplay: The Hook That Grabbed Eyeballs

At the heart of the campaign lies a cheeky wordplay on OnlyFans, a platform widely associated with adult content. The ad initially leads viewers to assume a risqué context, only to flip the narrative and reveal a literal meaning “only fans” as in cooling appliances.

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This deliberate misdirection is what many are calling a classic example of clickbait-style advertising, designed to maximise curiosity and engagement.



Ad Storyline: Suggestive Setup, Simple Twist

The advertisement opens with a young woman sweating while watching something on her laptop, setting up a suggestive tone. As the scene unfolds, her family members including her parents and grandfather enter and repeatedly mention “Only Fans,” heightening the intrigue.

The twist arrives when the phrase is revealed to refer not to the platform, but to fans and cooling appliances, tying back to Flipkart’s ongoing sale.

Shock-Bait Marketing: Strategy or Gimmick?

Marketing experts see this as a textbook case of “shock-bait marketing” a tactic that combines provocative references with a surprise reveal.

The strategy relies heavily on:

  • Curiosity and controversy

  • Internet culture awareness

  • Viral potential on social media

In a crowded digital advertising space, such campaigns are increasingly used to cut through noise and capture attention instantly.

Internet Reacts: Praise for Creativity, Criticism for Tone

The ad has triggered mixed reactions across social media.

Supporters argue that the concept is creative, bold, and memorable. The humour and wordplay appeal to younger, internet-savvy audiences. It reflects a modern, experimental approach to advertising

Critics, however, also say that the ad is suggestive and inappropriate, especially for a family-oriented brand. It risks exposing younger audiences to adult references. The tactic normalises clickbait and provocative messaging unnecessarily

A Larger Debate on Advertising Boundaries

The campaign has reignited a familiar debate:
 Is this smart marketing or does it cross cultural lines?

In a diverse market like India, where audience sensitivities vary widely, such ads often walk a fine line between humour and offence. What works as witty wordplay for some may come across as uncomfortable or inappropriate for others.

Targeting the Digital Generation

The campaign appears clearly aimed at: Young, urban consumers, Social media users familiar with global internet culture

By leveraging viral trends, pop culture references, and controversy, Flipkart taps into a growing trend where brands adopt edgier and more experimental messaging to stay relevant.

Risks of Going Too Far

While the ad has undeniably created buzz, it also highlights potential risks:

  • Setting a precedent for more provocative brand communication

  • Blurring the line between creativity and offensiveness

  • Challenging brands to balance attention-grabbing tactics with 

Flipkart’s “OnlyFans” twist has succeeded in doing what most ads aim for: getting people talking. However, it also underscores the challenges of modern advertising in India, where virality and responsibility often collide.

Whether the campaign is seen as clever or controversial ultimately depends on individual perception making it both a marketing win and a cultural flashpoint.

ALSO READ: Investors Alert: Why Are Gold Prices Falling Sharply Amid Middle East Tensions? Historic Worst Drop In 40 Years Shocks Markets

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Watch: Sweating Woman, OnlyFans Feel: Flipkart’s ‘HOT’ Ad Twist For Summer Cooling Days Sale Sparks Internet Frenzy, Divides Viewers Over Clickbait Marketing

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Watch: Sweating Woman, OnlyFans Feel: Flipkart’s ‘HOT’ Ad Twist For Summer Cooling Days Sale Sparks Internet Frenzy, Divides Viewers Over Clickbait Marketing

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Watch: Sweating Woman, OnlyFans Feel: Flipkart’s ‘HOT’ Ad Twist For Summer Cooling Days Sale Sparks Internet Frenzy, Divides Viewers Over Clickbait Marketing
Watch: Sweating Woman, OnlyFans Feel: Flipkart’s ‘HOT’ Ad Twist For Summer Cooling Days Sale Sparks Internet Frenzy, Divides Viewers Over Clickbait Marketing
Watch: Sweating Woman, OnlyFans Feel: Flipkart’s ‘HOT’ Ad Twist For Summer Cooling Days Sale Sparks Internet Frenzy, Divides Viewers Over Clickbait Marketing
Watch: Sweating Woman, OnlyFans Feel: Flipkart’s ‘HOT’ Ad Twist For Summer Cooling Days Sale Sparks Internet Frenzy, Divides Viewers Over Clickbait Marketing

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