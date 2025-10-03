WeWork IPO Day 1: Key Dates, Pricing, And Financial Highlights

WeWork IPO Day 1: Market Leader in Flexible Workspaces Steps Into Spotlight

WeWork India Management Limited is one of the market leaders in providing flexible working spaces in India. Their offerings include a wide variety of workspace options such as custom-built buildings, entire floors, private offices, enterprise suites, custom-managed offices, co-working solutions, and hybrid digital solutions to meet the needs of contemporary enterprises. WeWork India serves startups, SMEs, and large businesses, aiming to create collaborative and scalable environments that boost productivity.

According to their red herring prospectus (RHP), major listed competitors in the flexible workspace sector include Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, Smartworks Coworking Ltd, and IndiQube Ltd, which are key players in this emerging market.

Important WeWork IPO Listing and Allotment Dates.

On Wednesday, October 8, the foundation of allotment of the WeWork IPO will be settled. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants, and share credits will then be done on Thursday, October 9, in the demat accounts of successful investors.

This is a day that investors are supposed to look into their accounts. Lastly, the WeWork India shares are likely to be listed officially and to start trading on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, October 10. These are key dates that you should mark so that you can keep up with your investment.

WeWork IPO Day 1: IPO Details

Public subscription from October 3 to October 7

Price band between ₹615 and ₹648 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹8,685 crore at the upper limit

The IPO is a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4.63 crore shares by promoter Embassy Buildcon LLP and investor Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (WeWork Global affiliate)

Estimated IPO value around ₹3,000 crore at upper price band

Embassy Group owns 76.21%, and WeWork Global holds 23.45%

As an OFS, proceeds go to selling shareholders, not the company

WeWork India operates under an exclusive license of the WeWork brand in India and is promoted by Embassy Group, based in Bengaluru

IPO Reservation

At least 75% of shares are reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB).

Up to 15% reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Up to 10% reserved for retail investors.

Employee quota reserved up to 35 million shares.

WeWork IPO Day 1: Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Grey Market Premium (GMP) for WeWork IPO currently stands at ₹15, showing that the shares are trading at a ₹15 premium in the grey market. This indicates that investors are willing to pay more than the issue price.

Based on this premium, the estimated listing price is around ₹663 per share, which is approximately 2.31% higher than the upper limit of the IPO price band set at ₹648. The GMP is an important indicator as it reflects the demand and investor confidence in the stock before it officially lists on the exchange.

WeWork India FY25 Financial Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Profitability