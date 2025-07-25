Home > Business > What Caused Stock Market Crash Today? Sensex Crashes 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,840

What Caused Stock Market Crash Today? Sensex Crashes 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,840

Indian stock markets crashed on Friday as Sensex fell over 700 points and Nifty dipped below 24,840. Key triggers included Bajaj Finance-led financial sector stress, heavy FII outflows, weak global cues, and uncertainty over US-India trade relations.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 25, 2025 15:17:01 IST

Indian equity markets saw a sharp sell-off on Friday. The BSE Sensex plunged more than 700 points, while the Nifty50 slipped below 24,850, settling around a decline of approximately 0.9%.

Financial stocks in distress during Market Crash

Bajaj Finance shares plunged over 6%, wiping out ₹38,000 crore in market value. Due to rising credit cost, brokerages signalled red flags over growing credit costs and weakening asset quality in its MSME segment. Even the earnings were above expectations. Analysts also cited uneasiness about the company’s leadership succession.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows continue

Foreign institutional investors are continuously selling, adding to bearish move in the market. Institutional investors sold over ₹10,169 crore of equities during mid of July.  It reflects their relatively high market valuations and getting caution about market uncertainties.

Positive But Mixed signals on the India‑UK trade deal

Irrespective of the India-UK free trade agreement yesterday, there seems to be a lot of uncertainty around a potential US‑India trade deal and broader global instability speeded risks. Investors appear way ahead of an upcoming U.S. tariff deadline on August 1.

Market Crash: Weak global signals

The markets in Asia and Europe fell on weak growth data and trade fluctuations. This global headwind spilled over into Indian markets, depressing investor confidence across sectors.

A Snapshot
•    Sensex: Down over 700 points to roughly 81,452
•    Nifty50: Fell nearly 234 points to around 24,828
•    Top Gainers: CIPLA, SBILIFE, APOLLOHOSP, DRREDDY, HDFCLIFE
•    Top Losers: BAJFINANCE, SHRIRAMFIN, BAJAJ-AUTO, INDUSINDBK, BAJAJFINSV

Tags: Market Crashniftysensex today

