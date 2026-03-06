What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus

Stock Market Today on Edge: Will Sensex and Nifty Survive the Global Shockwave?

The Indian stock market is expected to experience a volatile opening, as the Sensex and Nifty 50 indexes are predicted to start the day lower on Friday.

Big Question Why? The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict has pushed oil prices higher, raising inflation concerns and shaking investor confidence. Asian markets are facing challenges, Wall Street has posted losses, and Mumbai traders are watching developments closely. Will this be another brief market pullback, or the start of a larger trend? Readers should track market movements, as oil prices and global events will influence direction. Ready to navigate the chaos? Brace for market turbulence.

Stock Market Yesterday

Despite global volatility, the Indian market ended Thursday with strong gains amid short-covering after three sessions of heavy losses.

Sensex : +899.71 points, or 1.14%, closing at 80,015.90

: +899.71 points, or 1.14%, closing at 80,015.90 Nifty 50: +285.40 points, or 1.17%, closing at 24,765.90

Gift Nifty Signals a Rocky Start To Stcok Market

Gift Nifty is currently trading at 24,621, representing a decrease of 233 points from the previous Nifty futures, indicating a slow market opening. Indian investors are closely monitoring international stock markets, which are experiencing downward trends. Will Sensex and Nifty bounce back or follow the global slump? The show is about to begin, so keep your eyes on the screens.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Global Cues

Asian and US Market Cues

Asia: Nikkei 225: -0.24% Topix: -0.42% Kospi: -0.87% Kosdaq: +2.45% Hang Seng futures: lower

US: Wall Street Dow Jones: -784.67 points (-1.61%) S&P 500: -0.56% Nasdaq: -0.26%

Key Stocks: Nvidia: +0.16% AMD: -1.3% Microsoft: +1.35% Amazon: +0.98% Apple: -0.85% Tesla: -0.09% Chevron: +3.9% Broadcom: +4.8%



US Treasury and Global Bond Yields

US 10-year Treasury: +5 bps to 4.132%

US 30-year Treasury: +2.6 bps to 4.743%

Japanese 10-year JGB: +1.5 bps to 2.170%

Commodities And Currency

Brent crude: $81.02/barrel (-0.50%)

WTI: $76.75/barrel (-0.54%)

Gold: $5,093.63/oz (+0.2%)

Silver: $82.47/oz (+0.3%)

Dollar Index: 99.00 (-0.06%)

Euro: $1.1612

Yen: 157.5 per $

Sterling: $1.3361

Note: The US dollar is on track for its largest weekly gain in over a year.

Key Events Triggering The Stock Market Today

US-Israel-Iran Conflict Impact on Markets

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict is creating major disturbances in international financial markets. Iran has increased missile attacks throughout the Gulf region, including an attack on Bahrain, which has heightened tensions in the area. India’s Civil Aviation Ministry monitored airspace operations, resulting in 281 flight cancellations across the country on March 5. Both investors and travelers need to monitor developments carefully while managing their financial investments. The market will reveal whether it can absorb the initial impact or if new turbulence is about to begin. Stock markets and travel plans react to every attack, siren, and flight cancellation. People should remain vigilant, as the current geopolitical situation continues to cause market fluctuations resembling unpredictable events.

Stock Market Today, Outlook

Sensex Today Technical Outlook

The daily charts show Sensex forming a bullish candle, indicating that the market may continue its existing pullback. Key support levels are 79,500 and 79,200, according to Kotak Securities. Resistance is observed in two ranges: 80,500–80,700 and 81,000–81,200. Traders should monitor these levels for short-term directional cues.

Nifty 50 Technical Analysis

Nifty 50 has formed a bullish candlestick pattern, suggesting a recovery from its current oversold position. Resistance is placed between 25,000 and 25,100, while support levels exist at 24,500, 24,600, and 24,200. The RSI at 36 indicates recovering momentum. Analysts recommend a buy-on-dips strategy while keeping a close watch on key support and resistance levels.

(With Inputs FRom Reuters)

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Always consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Also Read: UAE On Alert, Govt Issues Emergency Safety Guidelines Amid Iran Missile Threat – ‘Take Shelter, ‘Stay