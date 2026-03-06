LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base Bob Harlan aerial incidents DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah Abu Dhabi news donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base Bob Harlan aerial incidents DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah Abu Dhabi news donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base Bob Harlan aerial incidents DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah Abu Dhabi news donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base Bob Harlan aerial incidents DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base Bob Harlan aerial incidents DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah Abu Dhabi news donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base Bob Harlan aerial incidents DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah Abu Dhabi news donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base Bob Harlan aerial incidents DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah Abu Dhabi news donald trump Al Dhafra Air Base Bob Harlan aerial incidents DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus

Stock Market Today: Indian markets brace for volatility as Sensex and Nifty 50 open lower amid US-Israel-Iran conflict, rising oil prices, global market cues, technical pullbacks, and investor caution, influencing stocks, commodities, and forex.

Stock Market Today, Outlook
Stock Market Today, Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 6, 2026 08:27:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus

Stock Market Today on Edge: Will Sensex and Nifty Survive the Global Shockwave?

The Indian stock market is expected to experience a volatile opening, as the Sensex and Nifty 50 indexes are predicted to start the day lower on Friday.

Big Question Why? The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict has pushed oil prices higher, raising inflation concerns and shaking investor confidence. Asian markets are facing challenges, Wall Street has posted losses, and Mumbai traders are watching developments closely. Will this be another brief market pullback, or the start of a larger trend? Readers should track market movements, as oil prices and global events will influence direction. Ready to navigate the chaos? Brace for market turbulence.

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Market Yesterday

Despite global volatility, the Indian market ended Thursday with strong gains amid short-covering after three sessions of heavy losses.

  • Sensex: +899.71 points, or 1.14%, closing at 80,015.90
  • Nifty 50: +285.40 points, or 1.17%, closing at 24,765.90

Gift Nifty Signals a Rocky Start To Stcok Market 

Gift Nifty is currently trading at 24,621, representing a decrease of 233 points from the previous Nifty futures, indicating a slow market opening. Indian investors are closely monitoring international stock markets, which are experiencing downward trends. Will Sensex and Nifty bounce back or follow the global slump? The show is about to begin, so keep your eyes on the screens.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Global Cues

Asian and US Market Cues

  • Asia:

    • Nikkei 225: -0.24%
    • Topix: -0.42%
    • Kospi: -0.87%
    • Kosdaq: +2.45%
    • Hang Seng futures: lower

  • US: Wall Street

    • Dow Jones: -784.67 points (-1.61%)
    • S&P 500: -0.56%
    • Nasdaq: -0.26%
  • Key Stocks:
    • Nvidia: +0.16%
    • AMD: -1.3%
    • Microsoft: +1.35%
    • Amazon: +0.98%
    • Apple: -0.85%
    • Tesla: -0.09%
    • Chevron: +3.9%
    • Broadcom: +4.8%

US Treasury and Global Bond Yields

  • US 10-year Treasury: +5 bps to 4.132%

  • US 30-year Treasury: +2.6 bps to 4.743%

  • Japanese 10-year JGB: +1.5 bps to 2.170%

Commodities And Currency

  • Brent crude: $81.02/barrel (-0.50%)
  • WTI: $76.75/barrel (-0.54%)
  • Gold: $5,093.63/oz (+0.2%)
  • Silver: $82.47/oz (+0.3%)
  • Dollar Index: 99.00 (-0.06%)
  • Euro: $1.1612
  • Yen: 157.5 per $
  • Sterling: $1.3361

Note: The US dollar is on track for its largest weekly gain in over a year.

Key Events Triggering The Stock Market Today

US-Israel-Iran Conflict Impact on Markets

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict is creating major disturbances in international financial markets. Iran has increased missile attacks throughout the Gulf region, including an attack on Bahrain, which has heightened tensions in the area. India’s Civil Aviation Ministry monitored airspace operations, resulting in 281 flight cancellations across the country on March 5. Both investors and travelers need to monitor developments carefully while managing their financial investments. The market will reveal whether it can absorb the initial impact or if new turbulence is about to begin. Stock markets and travel plans react to every attack, siren, and flight cancellation. People should remain vigilant, as the current geopolitical situation continues to cause market fluctuations resembling unpredictable events.

Stock Market Today, Outlook

Sensex Today Technical Outlook

The daily charts show Sensex forming a bullish candle, indicating that the market may continue its existing pullback. Key support levels are 79,500 and 79,200, according to Kotak Securities. Resistance is observed in two ranges: 80,500–80,700 and 81,000–81,200. Traders should monitor these levels for short-term directional cues.

Nifty 50 Technical Analysis

Nifty 50 has formed a bullish candlestick pattern, suggesting a recovery from its current oversold position. Resistance is placed between 25,000 and 25,100, while support levels exist at 24,500, 24,600, and 24,200. The RSI at 36 indicates recovering momentum. Analysts recommend a buy-on-dips strategy while keeping a close watch on key support and resistance levels.

(With Inputs FRom Reuters)

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Always consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Also Read: UAE On Alert, Govt Issues Emergency Safety Guidelines Amid Iran Missile Threat – ‘Take Shelter, ‘Stay

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 8:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: stock market today

RELATED News

Laser Technologies Earns Great Place To Work Certification for 2026

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Shows Optimism Amid US-Iran Tensions

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

LATEST NEWS

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus

UAE On Alert, Govt Issues Emergency Safety Guidelines Amid Iran Missile Threat – ‘Take Shelter, ‘Stay Indoors’

Big Relief For India Amid Middle East War, Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: US Gives 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil, ‘India Is Essential Partner’

Missiles Over Bahrain: Iranian Strike Hits Oil Refinery- Here’s What You Need To Know About The Escalating Middle East Chaos

Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89

Did A US Jet Really Go Down In Basrah? CENTCOM Says ‘Not True’ As Viral Rumors Spread

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Infrastructure in Beirut: Explosions Rock Dahiyeh, Residents Evacuate Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Reports

Sukhoi-30 MKI Fighter Jet Crashes 60 Km From Jorhat Airbase In Assam After Takeoff, Search Intensifies For Missing Pilots

Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus

QUICK LINKS