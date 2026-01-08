Who Is Anil Agarwal? The Scrap Dealer Who Built Vedanta — Net Worth, Journey, Philanthropy – All You Need To Know

Vedanta Group founder and chairman Anil Agarwal is mourning the death of his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who passed away at the age of 49 following a sudden cardiac arrest in the United States. Agnivesh had been hospitalised after a skiing accident and was reportedly recovering when the tragic turn of events occurred.

Announcing the loss on social media platform X, Anil Agarwal expressed profound grief, describing the day as the most painful moment of his life.

“Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams,” Agarwal wrote.

Who Is Anil Agarwal?

Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc, a global metals and mining conglomerate he established in 1976. The company began as a small cable manufacturing business and steadily expanded into one of the world’s major natural resources firms.

Vedanta was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003. However, in October 2019, Agarwal took the company private. He controls Vedanta through Volcan Investments, a holding entity that owns 100 per cent stake in the business.

From Scrap Dealer to Industrial Giant – Anil Agarwal’s Journey

Born in 1954 in Patna, Bihar, Agarwal’s journey is often cited as one of India’s most remarkable entrepreneurial stories. Starting out by running a small scrap metal business more than four decades ago, he went on to build a vast business empire spanning mining and petroleum.

A major turning point came in 2001 when Vedanta acquired a controlling stake in Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO), followed by a majority ownership in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL). These acquisitions transformed Vedanta into an industrial powerhouse and significantly reshaped India’s non-ferrous metal industry.

Today, Agarwal is recognised as a metals and mining magnate who built London-headquartered Vedanta Resources from the ground up.

Anil Agarwal Net Worth and Philanthropy

Anil Agarwal has consistently featured among India’s richest individuals. According to the Forbes July 2025 list, his family’s net worth is estimated at Rs 35,000 crore.

He also ranks 16th in the top 100 of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 and stands fourth among non-resident Indian wealth creators globally.

Beyond business, Agarwal has made a strong commitment to philanthropy. He has pledged to donate 75 per cent of his wealth to charitable causes and formally joined the Giving Pledge in 2021.

Anil Agarwal Early Struggles and the Birth of Vedanta

As detailed on his LinkedIn profile, Agarwal left his hometown at the age of 19 with little more than ambition. Carrying a tiffin box and bedding, he travelled to Mumbai, determined to build a career in India’s commercial capital.

His early years were marked by repeated failures. Agarwal attempted nine different business ventures, all of which failed, leaving him struggling financially. Despite the setbacks, his resolve never wavered. His singular dream was to build a company of his own.

That persistence eventually led to the founding of Vedanta Group in 1976, laying the foundation for what would become one of India’s largest natural resources conglomerates.

