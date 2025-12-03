Who Is Luana Lopes Lara? 29-Year-Old Kalshi Cofounder Who Became World’s Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire, Check Her Net Worth

Luana Lopes Lara has become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire at 29. According to Forbes, the Kalshi cofounder has surpassed Scale AI’s Lucy Guo, who herself recently overtook Taylor Swift. Lara’s rapid rise comes on the heels of her startup’s extraordinary valuation jump.

Kalshi, the prediction-market platform she built with fellow MIT graduate Tarek Mansour, recently raised $1 billion at an $11 billion valuation. The round, led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Paradigm, also included Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Y Combinator.

What is Kalshi And How It Witnessed a Meteoric Growth

Launched just six years ago, Kalshi allows users to bet on the outcomes of future events, from elections and economic trends to sports and pop culture. The platform’s value surged from $2 billion in June to $5 billion in October, before more than doubling again in the latest fundraising round.

Also Read: At 31, He Is India’s Youngest Billionaire From Chennai: Meet Aravind Srinivas, With A Net Worth Of Rs 21,190 Crore

“We literally are creating an entire new asset class, a completely new financial product,” Mansour previously told Forbes. “We’ve legalized it and created the framework and the industry for it.”

Kalshi’s approval from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) was pivotal. However, nearly 65 attorneys rejected the idea, and the company spent almost three years resolving regulatory concerns. The platform finally launched after receiving approval in late 2020.

By August 2021, Kalshi had already attracted over 4,000 users and hit $10 million in trading volume by December the same year. The early regulatory groundwork and persistence helped secure seed funding from major investors, including Charles Schwab.

Who is Luana Lopes Lara? From Ballet Prodigy to MIT Engineer

Before becoming a billionaire fintech entrepreneur, Lara’s life followed an unconventional path.

Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, she studied at the renowned Bolshoi Theatre School in Brazil. Admission is highly competitive, with nearly 97 applicants vying for each spot. The training demands eight hours of intensive dance every weekday for eight years.

Lara briefly worked as a professional ballerina in Austria before shifting her focus to academics. She later enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, studying Computer Science and Mathematics. While at MIT, she conducted research in the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab and spent summers working with Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates and Ken Griffin’s Citadel.

Her early professional journey also included roles at Citadel Securities and Five Rings Capital, experiences that helped shape her interest in trading and financial markets.

Luana Lopes Lara Net Worth

Both Lara and Mansour, who each own an estimated 12% stake in the company, are now valued at $1.3 billion apiece.

Also Read: Meet Lucy Guo: College Dropout Who Surpassed Taylor Swift As World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire – Her Net Worth, Businesses And ‘OnlyFans’ Controversy