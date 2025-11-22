LIVE TV
Who Is Netra Mantena's Father Raju Mantena? American Pharma Tycoon Behind Lavish Udaipur Wedding, His Net Worth Is Rs…

The celebrations are so lavish that people on social media are comparing them to Anant and Radhika Ambani’s famous pre-wedding bash in 2024.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 22, 2025 18:23:57 IST

Udaipur is buzzing with excitement, and it is not just because of the tourist season. The city is hosting one of the grandest weddings of the year, drawing celebrities, business leaders, and global guests. The celebrations are so lavish that people on social media are comparing them to Anant and Radhika Ambani’s famous pre-wedding bash in 2024.

The big event is the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. The guest list includes Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, and International names like Jennifer Lopez and Donald Trump Jr, making it one of the most high-profile private events of the year.

But the name catching most attention is Raju Mantena, the US-based healthcare technology entrepreneur and philanthropist who is hosting the grand celebration. He is the founder and CEO of Integra Connect and the former CEO of P4 Healthcare. With a strong presence in oncology and digital health, Mantena has built a powerful business empire over the years.

Raju Mantena’s net worth is estimated at around 20 million dollars, or about Rs 167 crore. In 2023, he reportedly bought a massive beachfront property with 16 bedrooms, a private beach, and even a stable. He also made headlines in 2017 for donating a 28 kg gold sahasra nama mala to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, according to reports.

The wedding venues include The Leela Palace, Jag Mandir Island Palace, Zeenana Mahal, and the City Palace by Lake Pichola, turning the city into a festival-like setting.

The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a restaurant software platform valued at 18 to 25 million dollars. He was also featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

QUICK LINKS