LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

Sanjay Agarwal to be reappointed as MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank for 3 years after RBI approval, marking his third term since 2017.

Sanjay Agarwal secures RBI approval for a fresh 3-year term as MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank. (Photo: X)
Sanjay Agarwal secures RBI approval for a fresh 3-year term as MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 13, 2026 19:31:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

AU Small Finance Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to reappoint founder Sanjay Agarwal as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a further period of three years, effective April 19, 2026.

The approval follows earlier clearances by the bank’s Board on October 17, 2025, and shareholders on December 26, 2025, subject to the RBI’s confirmation. The central bank conveyed its approval through a letter dated February 12, 2026.

This will mark Agarwal’s third consecutive RBI-approved term as MD & CEO since AU transitioned from a non-banking financial company into a bank in 2017.

You Might Be Interested In

From AU Financiers to a Full-Fledged Bank

Sanjay Agarwal first became the Managing Director of AU Financiers on February 14, 2008. Nearly a decade later, on April 19, 2017, AU Financiers officially became AU Small Finance Bank, and Agarwal took charge as its MD & CEO.

Under his leadership, the institution evolved from a Rajasthan-based vehicle finance company into one of India’s leading small finance banks. Notably, AU SFB also became the first small finance bank in over a decade to receive in-principle approval from the RBI to transition into a universal bank.

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal?

Sanjay Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India with a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Government College, Ajmer.

After qualifying as a CA in 1995, he began his entrepreneurial journey in Jaipur. In 1996, recognising the lack of formal financial access for people in rural and semi-urban Rajasthan, he founded AU Financiers with support from a few high net-worth individuals.

Over more than two decades, AU Financiers focused on funding income-generating assets for underserved communities a philosophy that later shaped the bank’s inclusive banking model.

Agarwal was also honoured with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2018 for financial services.

Strong Financial Performance in FY26

The leadership continuity comes at a time when AU Small Finance Bank has reported strong financial performance.

For the December quarter of FY26, the bank posted a 26.3% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹667.6 crore. Net interest income (NII) also grew by 26.3% to ₹2,341.3 crore, driven by robust loan growth and stable margins.

Asset quality showed marginal improvement, with gross NPAs easing to 2.30% sequentially, while net NPAs remained stable at 0.88%.

Positive Market Sentiment and MSCI Weight Increase

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank have also witnessed positive momentum. The stock gained after it was announced that the bank would see a weight increase in the MSCI Global Standard Index due to a float adjustment.

According to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, the move is expected to bring in estimated inflows of around $172 million, or nearly 15.6 million shares.

On February 12, the bank’s shares closed 0.91% higher at ₹999.30 on the NSE, reflecting investor confidence.

RBI’s Continued Confidence in Leadership

Since the bank’s conversion in 2017, each of Agarwal’s terms has received RBI approval. The latest nod underscores regulatory confidence in his leadership, the bank’s governance standards, and long-term strategic stability as AU SFB prepares for its next phase of growth.

ALSO READ: Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 7:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AU Small Finance Bankhome-hero-pos-9rbiSanjay AgarwalSanjay Agarwal news

RELATED News

Who Is Jane Fraser-Citigroup Raises CEO’s Pay To Record $42 Million-Check Her Net Worth

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

LaundryMate Launches ‘LaundryMate Sprint’, India’s First 4-Hour Laundry and Dry Cleaning Delivery Service

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

LATEST NEWS

Drishyam 3 Poster Out: Mohanlal Teases Georgekutty’s Life ‘After Four-And-A-Half Years’

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

IND vs PAK: Mohammad Amir Calls Abhishek Sharma ‘Just a Slogger’ Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Why Sunder Nursery Turned Down Specially-Abled Child’s Request To Play On A Swing? Viral Video Shows Guard Saying “Iska Dimaag Thik Nahi Hai”

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Deepfake? After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir And Arohi Mim’s Obscene Videos, Cyber Scammers Target Social Media Users

Planning To Buy A Flagship And Confused Between Vivo V70 And iPhone 17e, Here Is A Detailed Comparision From Specs To Price

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

Are Schools Shut On Mahashivratri? Check State-Wise Holiday Updates Here

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Named Rajasthan Royals Captain — 3 Key Facts About the Guwahati-Born All-Rounder

Who Is Puneet Agrawal? MEA Appoints Senior Diplomat As Ambassador to Thailand

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years
Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years
Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years
Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

QUICK LINKS