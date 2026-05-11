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Home > Business News > Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 15:16 IST

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Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: A special book discussion and intellectual seminar on “Shatayu Sangh aur Mahila Sahabhagita” was organised at the Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre, Mumbai, bringing together distinguished personalities from social, educational, and cultural fields.

The programme was chaired by Kamala Trust trustee and Bharat Vikas Parishad Vice President Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani, along with Mrs. Varsha Tawde. In her address, Mrs. Gowani shared that her association with the Sangh taught her patience, discipline, collective responsibility, and the spirit of selfless service. She said that connecting with people through social service and working collectively for society has been one of the greatest learnings of her life, experiences she has also shared in the book.

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The event featured an in-depth discussion on the book “Shatayu Sangh aur Mahila Sahabhagita” authored by Dr. Shobha Vijendra. Speakers highlighted that as the Sangh completes 100 years, it is important for society to recognise the significant role played by women in strengthening the organisation and contributing towards service, values, and social awakening. They noted that while the Sangh is often perceived as a men’s organisation, women have continuously contributed in meaningful ways across different spheres of society.

The chief guest for the occasion was Shri Pradeep Joshi, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Speaking at the seminar, he elaborated on the Sangh’s ideology of personality development and value-based social contribution. Congratulating Dr. Shobha Vijendra for writing on such an important subject, he said the book highlights several inspiring aspects of women’s contribution to society and nation-building.

Sushree Bhagyashri (Chanda) Sathaye, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sanyojika, also addressed the gathering and spoke about women’s participation and their important role in nation-building.

The book is divided into three sections and includes the author’s personal experiences, inspirational thoughts of the Sarsanghchalaks, and articles written by several distinguished women from across the country. It presents how women’s strength and participation have always held an important place in the Sangh’s ideology and functioning.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Shobha Vijendra said that the book is deeply rooted in her life experiences. She explained that what she observed, understood, and experienced from childhood till today became the foundation of the book. She added that at a time when society is witnessing several questions and perceptions, the book attempts to present the positive aspects of women’s participation in a simple and accessible language for common readers.

Social worker and activist Geeta Tai Gunde was also specially felicitated during the event. A large number of people from social, educational, literary, and various other sectors attended the programme.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

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Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

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Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’
Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’
Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’
Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

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