Vehicle Ban in Delhi From November 1: List of Vehicles Not Allowed to Enter the City

Effective Date & Reason:

As of November 1, 2025, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced a restriction on certain commercial vehicles entering Delhi, focusing on trucks and Related vehicles that contribute to the air pollution in a city where the air quality has deteriorated.

What Vehicles Are Banned? Starting on the effective date:

Commercial goods vehicles registered out of the state of Delhi will be prohibited from entering Delhi if they do not have to comply with Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emissions testing. The only vehicles permitted to enter Delhi include the following types:

Diesel vehicles that comply with testing for BS-VI emissions

Vehicles that use CNG (compressed natural gas), LNG (liquefied natural gas), or battery electric vehicles

Which Vehicles Are Granted a Grace Period?

Commercial goods vehicles that are registered in Delhi (including any older BS-IV commercial goods vehicles) will be allowed to enter Delhi until October 31, 2026 and these cars will be subject to requirements as a temporary measure. All commercial goods vehicles that are registered in any state other than Delhi will immediately require compliance with the stricter rules starting November 1.

Implications for Fleet Operators & Drivers:

If your vehicle is a goods carrier registered in a state outside of Delhi, and is older than BS-VI emission standards, or is running on diesel with no BS-VI emissions classification, you will not be allowed entry into Delhi effective November 1.

CNG/LNG or battery-operated electric vehicles are exempt from this restriction, with other qualifying criteria still in place.

If your vehicle is already registered in Delhi, you will have a one-year grace period to upgrade, re-register, or switch, until October 31, 2026.

Border check-points and vehicle entry gates will be heavily enforced, so expect stricter and more frequent checks, and potential vehicle denial into the state if they do not comply.

Why Now?

Air quality in Delhi tends to decline in winter months due to vehicular emissions and stubble-burning in surrounding states. This restriction is part of a broader action plan to combat air quality and protect public health.

This article is based on official updates and reports from the Press Trust of India (PTI) and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The information provided reflects the latest government directives available at the time of publication. Readers are advised to refer to official CAQM or Delhi government sources for the most recent notifications and enforcement details.