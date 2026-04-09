Homeopathy for a Viksit Bharat

On World Homeopathy Day, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra calls for integrating homeopathy into India’s vision of affordable, preventive, and sovereign healthcare by 2047

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 08: Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, the founder of Dr. Batra’s Healthcare, the largest chain of homoeopathy clinics in the world, has issued a call to action as India celebrates World Homoeopathy Day, which is observed on the birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy. He has stated that homoeopathy must be at the centre of India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 healthcare agenda.

India’s vision of a developed nation by 2047 demands not just economic growth, but health sovereignty — accessible, affordable, and preventive care for 1.4 billion people. With healthcare spending at approximately Rs 1000 billion in Union Budget 2026–27 (~2% of GDP), and nearly 65% of health expenses borne out-of-pocket by citizens (estimated at Rs 5000 billion annually), cost-effective, safe, and scalable systems like homeopathy have never been more critical.

“The question is not alternative versus modern medicine. The question is: what combination ensures sustainable healthcare for all? For a nation of 1.4 billion, the future of healthcare must be affordable, preventive, holistic, and human.”

— Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder, Dr Batra’s® Healthcare

A Global Mass Healthcare System

India is the world capital of homeopathy, but the system’s reach is truly global. Over 200 –300 million people worldwide use homeopathy regularly, making it the second largest system of medicine globally and the third most used in India:

▸ 1000 lakh+ Indians depend on homeopathy as their primary healthcare system

▸ 300,000 practicing homeopaths and 7,000+ hospitals & dispensaries across India

▸ 280+ homeopathy colleges in India; 150+ training institutions across Europe

▸ 29% of Europeans use homeopathy in daily healthcare; 60% of Germans have used it at least once

▸ 49% of the UK population and 58% of Americans have tried homeopathy

▸ France: 30,000+ doctors prescribe homeopathic medicines with a 40% usage rate

Homeopathy was founded in 1796 by Dr. Samuel Hahnemann a German MD doctor. It arrived in India through the court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and today — 225 years later — its core principles of personalised medicine, preventive care, and minimal side effects align precisely with the direction where modern healthcare is heading.

India’s Healthcare Crises — Where Homeopathy Can Help

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): India bears one of the world’s highest AMR burdens — 297,000 deaths directly caused by drug-resistant bacteria annually, with AMR contributing to over 1 million more. AMR has risen from 29% to 47% with up to 61% of E. coli infections showing resistance. With self-medication rates at 66% and AMR projected to cost Rs 10 billion globally in direct healthcare costs by 2050. Reducing antibiotic dependence is a national emergency. Homeopathy helps to build immunity and reduce the use of antibiotic.

Non-Communicable Diseases: NCDs now account for 70% of India’s disease burden — a complete inversion since 1991, when infectious diseases dominated at 70%. India is home to 100 million+ diabetics, while 33% of adults are hypertensive. The economic cost is staggering: NCDs are projected to cost India Rs 323 trillion in lost output between 2012 and 2030. Homeopathy’s individualised, root-cause approach — safe for long-term use with no toxicity burden — makes it ideally suited for lifelong chronic disease management.

Allergies & Skin Conditions: 20–30% of Indians suffer from allergic rhinitis; 350 lakhs from asthma. With India’s skin treatment market at Rs 270 billion and atopic dermatitis costing Rs 140 billion annually to manage, conventional suppression via antihistamines and steroids offers only temporary relief. Homeopathy works on immune hypersensitivity and has demonstrated particular strength in childhood allergies, chronic sinusitis, and recurring skin conditions.

Mental Health: Over 60–70 million Indians live with mental disorders, with treatment costs projected to reach Rs 95,000 billion by 2030. Post-COVID anxiety, burnout, and social isolation have compounded the crisis. Homeopathy’s non-addictive, mind-body approach — addressing anxiety, depression, fear, and burnout as part of a single constitutional picture — offers a compassionate, stigma-free complement to psychiatric care.

Homeopathy’s Strategic Role in Viksit Bharat 2047

▸ Affordable Care: Low-cost medicines reduce burden on public health infrastructure

▸ Preventive Health: Constitutional and immunity-focused treatment reduces disease incidence

▸ Reduced Drug Dependency: Vital in the AMR era and for chronic disease management

▸ Last-Mile Access: Already integrated into thousands of Primary Health Centres nationally

▸ Global Soft Power: India can lead the world in integrative medicine and traditional health knowledge

“A Viksit Bharat will not be built in hospitals — it will be built in healthy homes. Homeopathy can lead that movement. Less toxicity. More immunity. That is the healthcare India needs.”

— Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra

About Dr Batra’s Healthcare: With over 200+ clinics in around 150 cities across 10 countries including India, Bangladesh, UK, UAE, and Bahrain Dr Batra’s® Homeopathy Clinics has over 350+ doctors including skin specialists, hair specialists, and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra’s® specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women’s Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health, and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility.

For Free Consultation till 10th April, 2026: www.drbatras.com

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