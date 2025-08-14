LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Economy > Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?

Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?

Recent inflation data contradicts President Donald Trump's claims that rising prices won't impact the U.S. economy. The Producer Price Index surged 0.9% last month, signaling higher costs ahead for American consumers. Economists warn that tariffs may soon push wholesale inflation into everyday prices.

Rising PPI data challenges Donald Trump's claims as wholesale inflation spikes, signaling higher costs for U.S. consumers. Photo/X.
Rising PPI data challenges Donald Trump's claims as wholesale inflation spikes, signaling higher costs for U.S. consumers. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 14, 2025 23:36:46 IST

US President Donald Trump’s claims that rising prices in the country do not affect the American economy dealt a blow after the release of recent inflation data. The data came at a time when Trump’s tariffs were coming into effect against countries worldwide.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), released Thursday, revealed a sharp increase in wholesale prices, surpassing economists’ predictions and signaling that higher costs could soon affect American consumers.

PPI Data Contradicts Donald Trump’s Arguments on Inflation

The PPI rose 0.9 percent last month, excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, marking its largest monthly increase since June 2022. Economists had projected a much smaller rise of 0.2 percent.

On a year-over-year basis, wholesale inflation rose by 3.3 percent, representing the largest annual increase since February.

Also Read: Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks

What Does The PPI Date Mean For Trump Tariffs

These figures present a challenge for the president, who has consistently urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates while expressing confidence that tariffs would not burden American shoppers.

While the PPI is not monitored as closely as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), it remains a key indicator of rising prices across the economy.

Economists warn that a CPI spike is next. Peter Schiff, chief economist at Euro Pacific Asset Management, made similar comments in a post on X.

“So much for rate cuts. I wonder who Trump will fire for rigging the PPI to make him look bad.”

Trump previously dismissed concerns about tariffs affecting domestic prices, emphasizing that foreign exporters, rather than U.S. consumers, would bear the cost.

Donald Trump Fries BLS Commissioner on July Jobs Report

Trump dismissed Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer on August 1, just hours after the July jobs report revealed a significant slowdown in job growth.

“So much for foreigners paying tariffs. If they did, PPI would be falling,” wrote **Joseph Brusuelas**, chief economist at RSM US, on X. He added that the notion of foreign exporters absorbing tariffs “got destroyed,” and predicted that wholesale inflation would inevitably reach consumers.

“We’re going to have some issues with pricing around the holidays,” Brusuelas said on the Schwab Network, highlighting potential challenges for American shoppers in the coming months.

Also Read: What Is Deportation Depot? Florida Plans Second Immigration Detention Center at Existing Prison

Tags: PPIUS EconomyUS inflationus news

RELATED News

Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory
Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks
Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?