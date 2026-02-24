LIVE TV
Home > Education > AFCAT 1 2026 Result: When and Where to Check IAF Scorecard Direct Result Link Here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to release the AFCAT 1 Result 2026 by the end of February 2026 on its official website.

February 24, 2026

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to release the AFCAT 1 Result 2026 by the end of February 2026 on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test conducted on January 31, 2026, will be able to check their results online using their registered email ID and password.

The result will be available only in digital mode, and no hard copy of the scorecard will be issued to candidates.

What is the significance of the AFCAT 1 exam for candidates

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is a national-level entrance examination that serves as a gateway for men and women aspiring to join the Indian Air Force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers.

Through AFCAT 1 2026, the IAF aims to fill 340 vacancies across the Flying Branch and Ground Duty branches, including both Technical and Non-Technical roles.

This year’s examination was conducted smoothly across centres nationwide, and the provisional answer key was released on February 1, 2026, allowing candidates to assess their performance before the result declaration.

What details will be mentioned on the AFCAT 1 scorecard

The AFCAT 1 Result 2026 will include individual marks, section-wise scores, and the official cut-off marks for different branches. The IAF will also apply a normalisation process to ensure fairness across different exam shifts. Candidates scoring equal to or above the prescribed cut-off will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview.

What happens after the AFCAT 1 result 2026 is declared

Candidates shortlisted through the written examination must register immediately for the AFSB interview, which is expected to be conducted during April–May 2026.

The AFSB process includes multiple stages such as intelligence tests, psychological assessments, group tasks, interviews, and medical examinations.

Successful candidates will be considered for final merit-based selection for commissioning into the Indian Air Force.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official AFCAT website for the latest updates regarding the AFCAT 1 Result 2026, cut-off marks, and AFSB interview schedule.

How can candidates download the AFCAT 1 result 2026 scorecard

Once the result is announced, candidates can download their AFCAT 1 2026 scorecard by visiting the official website afcat.edcil.co.in and clicking on the result link displayed on the homepage. 

After logging in with their credentials and entering the captcha code, candidates will be able to view and download their scorecard for future reference.

The scorecard is a crucial document and will be required during the next stage of the selection process.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026
