Home > Education > Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Constable Operator Notification Out for 933 Posts, Check Eligibility, How To Apply

The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Operator Recruitment Notification 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 24, 2026 12:43:18 IST

The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Operator Recruitment Notification 2026 for appointments in the Bihar Police Radio (Technical) Cadre.

The recruitment drive has been announced under Advertisement No. 02/2026 and aims to fill 993 Constable (Operator) posts across the state.

The notification was issued on February 23, 2026, and the entire recruitment process will be conducted through an online application system.

According to CSBC, the online registration window will open on March 1, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until March 31, 2026.

The last date for fee payment is also March 31, 2026. Applications must be submitted through the official CSBC website, as no offline forms will be accepted.

What is the eligibility criteria for Bihar Police Recruitment

Applicants must have passed Intermediate (10+2) in the Science stream or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. General category candidates must secure at least 50 per cent marks, while SC and ST candidates require a minimum of 45 per cent.

The age limit is 18 to 25 years for Unreserved candidates as on August 1, 2026, with age relaxation applicable to reserved categories as per government norms.

Selected candidates will be appointed at Pay Level 3, with a salary ranging from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100 per month, along with allowances as per Bihar Police service rules. Appointments will be made within Bihar.

How many vacancies are available

A total of 993 vacancies have been notified for Bihar Police Constable Operator posts. Out of these, 338 posts are reserved for women candidates.

The largest share of vacancies falls under the Unreserved category with 408 posts, followed by the Extremely Backward Class with 175 posts.

Vacancies have also been earmarked for EWS, SC, ST, BC, and Backward Class Women categories, in line with state reservation rules.

What is the exam pattern for Bihar Police Recruitment 2026

The recruitment process will be conducted in three stages: a written examination, a Physical Efficiency Test, and document verification.

The written exam will have 100 objective-type questions carrying one mark each and will be held for two hours. The paper will include questions from General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with a negative marking of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates clearing the written test will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test, which includes running, high jump, and shot put, followed by verification of physical standards and documents.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:38 AM IST
