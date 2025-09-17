AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check AFCAT 2 Cut off Marks & Previous Year Cut offs

AFCAT Cut Off 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently released the AFCAT 2 2025 cut-off on September 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2 exam scheduled on 23, 24, and 25 August 2025 can now check the result using their email ID, password, and captcha code. Through AFCAT 2025, the vacancies will be recruited by the IAF via written tests, psychological tests, group tests, interviews, and medical examinations. The AFCAT 1 2025 cut-off was 121 marks.
AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT
The cut-off marks for AFACT 2 2025 have been based on the difficulty level, the number of vacancies, and the number of candidates who appeared.
|
Year
|
AFCAT 1 Cut Off
|
AFCAT 2 Cut-Off
|
AFACT 2025
|
121
|
140
AFCAT Cut Off 2025: Previous Year Cut-offs
Candidates can check the previous year’s AFCAT Cut Off Marks.
|
AFCAT Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
|
Previous years
|
AFCAT-1 Cut Off
|
AFCAT 2 Cut-Off
|
AFACT 2024
|
137
|
139
|
AFCAT 2023
|
155
|
151
|
AFCAT 2022
|
157
|
157
|
AFCAT 2021
|
165
|
157
|
AFCAT 2020
|
153
|
155
|
AFCAT 2019
|
133
|
142
|
AFCAT 2018
|
155
|
140
|
AFCAT 2017
|
160
|
150
|
AFCAT 2016
|
132
|
148
|
AFCAT 2015
|
126
|
144
|
AFCAT 2014
|
123
|
—
AFCAT Cut Off 2025: Marking Scheme
Candidates can calculate their score through the marking system of +3 marks for each correct answer, -1 mark for each wrong answer, and no marks for unanswered questions.