AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check AFCAT 2 Cut off Marks & Previous Year Cut offs
AFCAT Cut Off 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently released the AFCAT 2 2025 cut-off on September 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2 exam scheduled on 23, 24, and 25 August 2025 can now check the result using their email ID, password, and captcha code.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: September 17, 2025 12:49:17 IST

AFCAT Cut Off 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently released the AFCAT 2 2025 cut-off on September 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2 exam scheduled on 23, 24, and 25 August 2025 can now check the result using their email ID, password, and captcha code. Through AFCAT 2025, the vacancies will be recruited by the IAF via written tests, psychological tests, group tests, interviews, and medical examinations. The AFCAT 1 2025 cut-off was 121 marks.

AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT

The cut-off marks for AFACT 2 2025 have been based on the difficulty level, the number of vacancies, and the number of candidates who appeared. 

Year

AFCAT 1 Cut Off

AFCAT 2 Cut-Off

AFACT 2025

121

140

AFCAT Cut Off 2025: Previous Year Cut-offs 

Candidates can check the previous year’s AFCAT Cut Off Marks. 

AFCAT Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Previous years 

AFCAT-1 Cut Off

AFCAT 2 Cut-Off

AFACT 2024

137

139

AFCAT 2023

155

151

AFCAT 2022

157

157

AFCAT  2021

165

157

AFCAT 2020

153

155

AFCAT 2019

133

142

AFCAT 2018

155

140

AFCAT 2017

160

150

AFCAT 2016

132

148

AFCAT 2015

126

144

AFCAT 2014

123

AFCAT Cut Off 2025: Marking Scheme

Candidates can calculate their score through the marking system of +3 marks for each correct answer, -1 mark for each wrong answer, and no marks for unanswered questions. 

Tags: AFCAT

