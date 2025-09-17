AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check AFCAT 2 Cut off Marks & Previous Year Cut offs

AFCAT Cut Off 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently released the AFCAT 2 2025 cut-off on September 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2 exam scheduled on 23, 24, and 25 August 2025 can now check the result using their email ID, password, and captcha code. Through AFCAT 2025, the vacancies will be recruited by the IAF via written tests, psychological tests, group tests, interviews, and medical examinations. The AFCAT 1 2025 cut-off was 121 marks.

AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT

The cut-off marks for AFACT 2 2025 have been based on the difficulty level, the number of vacancies, and the number of candidates who appeared.

Year AFCAT 1 Cut Off AFCAT 2 Cut-Off AFACT 2025 121 140

AFCAT Cut Off 2025: Previous Year Cut-offs

Candidates can check the previous year’s AFCAT Cut Off Marks.

AFCAT Previous Year Cut-Off Marks Previous years AFCAT-1 Cut Off AFCAT 2 Cut-Off AFACT 2024 137 139 AFCAT 2023 155 151 AFCAT 2022 157 157 AFCAT 2021 165 157 AFCAT 2020 153 155 AFCAT 2019 133 142 AFCAT 2018 155 140 AFCAT 2017 160 150 AFCAT 2016 132 148 AFCAT 2015 126 144 AFCAT 2014 123 —

AFCAT Cut Off 2025: Marking Scheme

Candidates can calculate their score through the marking system of +3 marks for each correct answer, -1 mark for each wrong answer, and no marks for unanswered questions.