AIBE 20 Final Answer Key Out After Objection Review; Here’s How To Download From Official Website

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 on its official website after reviewing all objections raised by candidates.

Those who appeared for the examination can now download the revised answer key by visiting allindiabarexamination.com.

In an official notice, the BCI stated, “All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalized accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer key.”

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key: Key Details

The final answer key reflects the officially verified answers, prepared after careful scrutiny of objections submitted against the provisional key.

As per the revised notification, five questions have been withdrawn across four different question paper sets.

The final answer key is a crucial document, as the AIBE 20 results will be prepared strictly on its basis. It enables candidates to accurately assess their performance and estimate their qualifying status.

Why the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key Is Important

The AIBE 20 final answer key ensures fairness and transparency in the evaluation process. By incorporating corrections after objection review, it offers candidates a reliable reference to:

Verify correct answers

Understand mistakes

Confidently assess overall performance

When Was AIBE 20 Conducted?

The 20th edition of the All India Bar Examination was conducted on November 30, 2025, at examination centres across the country. The exam was held in a single shift from 1 PM to 4 PM.

The provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025, and candidates were allowed to raise objections between December 3 and December 10, 2025.

How to Download AIBE 20 Final Answer Key

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the final answer key:

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com Click on the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key link available on the homepage The revised answer key will open in a new window Download and save the PDF for future reference

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Expected Soon

With the release of the final answer key, the AIBE 20 Result 2025 is expected to be announced shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results by logging in with their ID and password on the official website.

The AIBE 20 scorecard will include important details such as:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Aggregate marks

Qualifying status

For further updates and official notifications, candidates are advised to regularly visit the AIBE official website.

