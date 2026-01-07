AIBE 20 Final Answer Key Out After Objection Review; Here’s How To Download From Official Website

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 on its official website after reviewing all objections raised by candidates.
Those who appeared for the examination can now download the revised answer key by visiting allindiabarexamination.com.
In an official notice, the BCI stated, “All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalized accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer key.”
AIBE 20 Final Answer Key: Key Details
The final answer key reflects the officially verified answers, prepared after careful scrutiny of objections submitted against the provisional key.
As per the revised notification, five questions have been withdrawn across four different question paper sets.
The final answer key is a crucial document, as the AIBE 20 results will be prepared strictly on its basis. It enables candidates to accurately assess their performance and estimate their qualifying status.
Why the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key Is Important
The AIBE 20 final answer key ensures fairness and transparency in the evaluation process. By incorporating corrections after objection review, it offers candidates a reliable reference to:
-
Verify correct answers
-
Understand mistakes
-
Confidently assess overall performance
When Was AIBE 20 Conducted?
The 20th edition of the All India Bar Examination was conducted on November 30, 2025, at examination centres across the country. The exam was held in a single shift from 1 PM to 4 PM.
The provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025, and candidates were allowed to raise objections between December 3 and December 10, 2025.
How to Download AIBE 20 Final Answer Key
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the final answer key:
-
Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com
-
Click on the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key link available on the homepage
-
The revised answer key will open in a new window
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference
AIBE 20 Result 2025 Expected Soon
With the release of the final answer key, the AIBE 20 Result 2025 is expected to be announced shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results by logging in with their ID and password on the official website.
The AIBE 20 scorecard will include important details such as:
-
Candidate’s name
-
Roll number
-
Aggregate marks
-
Qualifying status
For further updates and official notifications, candidates are advised to regularly visit the AIBE official website.
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.