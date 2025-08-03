Assam Man Found Safe at Barpeta Railway Station After Viral In‑Flight Slap Incident

A man from Cachar district, Assam, who vanished after a mid‑air altercation aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, has been located at Barpeta railway station and is now en route home by train. The shocking incident and mysterious disappearance had gripped the nation earlier this week.

The passenger, identified as 32‑year‑old Hossain (or Hussain) Ahmed Mazumdar (also spelled Majumdar), reportedly experienced a panic attack aboard IndiGo flight 6E‑138 on July 31. As the cabin crew assisted him in the aisle, another traveller named Hafijul Rahman slapped him, a scene caught on video and widely shared online.

Following their landing in Kolkata, airport security detained Rahman, who was later released. Meanwhile, Mazumdar was expected to board a connecting flight to Silchar the next day, but he never appeared and could not be reached due to a missing mobile phone.

Concerns grew rapidly. His family, unaware of the situation, had waited at Silchar airport. Inability to contact him, combined with the viral video, prompted them to file a missing person’s report. For nearly two days, Assam and Kolkata police collaborated in the search operation.

On August 2, authorities learned he had boarded a train from Kolkata and was found by officials at Barpeta station about 800 km from Kolkata and 400 km from Silchar. He appeared unwell but confirmed he was headed home, and railway and police officials are ensuring he reaches his destination safely.

As a consequence of such an incident, IndiGo announced that the accused passenger, known as Rahman, has been suspended from all IndiGo flights as part of its zero‑tolerance policy toward behaving as an Disruptive passenger. The event has sparked widespread debate on mental health awareness and passenger conduct, drawing scrutiny over how airlines manage in‑flight medical emergencies.

As Mazumdar continues his journey back to Cachar, questions remain about the airline’s protocols and broader public conversation on empathy and crisis response in crowded cabins.

