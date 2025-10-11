Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link

Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has released the Assam SLRC Constable Final Results 2025 on its official website slprbassam.in. Candidates who aim for Constable (AB/UB) and equivalent posts in the Assam Police and allied departments can now download the result. Assam SLRC Constable Final Result PDF includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for appointment across multiple departments, including Assam Police, APRO, Fire and Emergency Services, DGCD & CGHG, and the Prison Department.

How to Download the Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 using their application number, their name, and their date of birth.

Visit the official website.

Click on Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Assam SLRC Constable 2025: Vacancies

(i) 1645 posts of Constable (UB) and 2300 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police and 1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO,

(ii) 114 posts of Constable (UB) and 1 post of Constable (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police,

(iii) 58 posts of Boatman in Assam Police,

(iv) 654 posts of Driver Constable in Assam Police,