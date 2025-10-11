LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link

Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link

Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has released the Assam SLRC Constable Final Results 2025 on its official website slprbassam.in. Candidates who aim for Constable (AB/UB) and equivalent posts in the Assam Police and allied departments can now download the result. Assam SLRC Constable Final Result PDF includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for appointment across multiple departments, including Assam Police, APRO, Fire and Emergency Services, DGCD & CGHG, and the Prison Department.

SLRC releases Assam Constable Final Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
SLRC releases Assam Constable Final Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 11, 2025 13:51:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link

Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has released the Assam SLRC Constable Final Results 2025 on its official website slprbassam.in. Candidates who aim for Constable (AB/UB) and equivalent posts in the Assam Police and allied departments can now download the result. Assam SLRC Constable Final Result PDF includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for appointment across multiple departments, including Assam Police, APRO, Fire and Emergency Services, DGCD & CGHG, and the Prison Department.

How to Download the Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025? 

Candidates will be able to download the Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 using their application number, their name, and their date of birth. 

  • Visit the official website.

  • Click on Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025  link available on the home page.

  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  •  Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  •  Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct Link to Download the Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025: Click Here

Assam SLRC Constable 2025: Vacancies 

(i) 1645 posts of Constable (UB) and 2300 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police and 1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO,

(ii) 114 posts of Constable (UB) and 1 post of Constable (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police,

(iii) 58 posts of Boatman in Assam Police,

(iv) 654 posts of Driver Constable in Assam Police,

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 1:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: adreadre grade 3 resultadre resultAssam SLRC ConstableAssam SLRC Constable ResultAssam SLRC Constable Final ResultAssam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025Assam SLRC Constable Final Result linkAssam SLRC Constable Final Result pdfSLRC Constable Resultslrc constable vacancyslrc result

RELATED News

WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Update on JENPAS UG Exam Date
K J Somaiya Institute of Management organises International MSME Conference 2025 in collaboration with INDAM
SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PST & TPT Result, SLPRB Assam Constable Result 2025
ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link

LATEST NEWS

Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage
Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future
Bitcoin Tanks, $30B May Vanish: Is This The Black Swan Event Experts Warned About?
Good News For Indians: Thailand Plans To Give Free Tickets To International Tourists, Here’s How You Can Get One
Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya, His Watch Which Is Eight Times The Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money!
Congress Targets Govt After Women Journalists Not Allowed to Attend Afghan Minister Presser
Delulu Meaning: Why Everyone Online Is Obsessed With This Crazy Slang
LAFC Looks to Extend Six-Match Win Streak Against Austin FC Amid Star Absences
Is Eiffel Tower Really Being Demolished In 2026? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claims
Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link
Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link
Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link
Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link

QUICK LINKS