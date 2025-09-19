Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org

Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org

Bihar STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the registration process for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today, September 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Bihar STET 2025 application form through the official website at bsebstet.org. The Bihar STET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from October 4 to October 25, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers - Paper 1 for the secondary level and Paper 2 for the senior secondary level.

Bihar STET 2025 registration process starts today.
Bihar STET 2025 registration process starts today.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 19, 2025 10:54:00 IST

Bihar STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the registration process for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today, September 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Bihar STET 2025 application form through the official website at bsebstet.org. The Bihar STET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from October 4 to October 25, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers – Paper 1 for the secondary level and Paper 2 for the senior secondary level. 

Bihar STET 2025: Last Date to Apply 

The last date to register for the Bihar STET 2025 is September 27. Earlier, the application process was set to begin on September 11. The Bihar Board later extended the date and rescheduled the application window. 

Bihar STET 2025: Result Date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar STET 2025 result on November 11, 2025, which is scheduled to take place from October 4 to October 25, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates. 

Bihar STET 2025: Application Fee

To register for the Bihar STET 2025, candidates from the General, OBC, or EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 960 for either Paper 1 or Paper 2, and Rs 1,140 if applying for both papers. Candidates from the SC and ST categories are required to pay Rs 760 for either paper and Rs 1,140 for both.

Bihar STET 2025: Documents Required

  • Candidates must keep these documents handy while registering for the Bihar STET 2025.
  • Matriculation (10th) certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth). 
  • Intermediate (12th) certificate and mark sheet. 
  • Undergraduate (Graduation) certificate and mark sheet. 
  • Postgraduate certificate and mark sheet (if applicable). 
  • BEd certificate and mark sheet. 
  • Other educational qualifications (if any). Residential certificate issued by a competent authority. 
  • Caste certificate for SC/ST candidates issued by a competent authority. 
  • Updated caste/creamy layer-free certificate for EBC/BC candidates. 
  • Ex-servicemen certificate for claiming age relaxation, issued by a competent authority.
Tags: Bihar STETBihar STET 2025Bihar STET 2025 application feeBihar STET 2025 documentsBihar STET 2025 examBihar STET 2025 exam dateBihar STET 2025 registrationBihar STET 2025 registration linkBihar STET 2025 result datebsebbsebstetorgstet

RELATED News

The Indian School Is Behind CEOs Leading Microsoft, Adobe And Other Top Companies, Name Is…
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here
NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result OUT| Direct Link to Download PDF
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link
AP OAMDC 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT Direct Link to Download

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Group to hire 60,000 new employees by 2029
Laver Cup 2025: Alcaraz, Zverev combine gives Europe edge over Team World
Brett James Dead: Grammy-Winning Country Songwriter Among 3 Killed in North Carolina Plane Crash
What Is The Cost Of Apple iPhone 17 Series In Dubai And US? Here’s How Much You Have To Pay As Compared To India
Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed
Kerala Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy in Assembly
"Among the worst mayors in the world": Trump slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan
iPhone 17 series on sale in India; long queues seen outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!
iPhone 17 Sale Starts In India: Pair It With Watch Series 11 For The Ultimate Combo!
Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org
Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org
Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org
Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org

QUICK LINKS