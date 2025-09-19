Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org

Bihar STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the registration process for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today, September 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Bihar STET 2025 application form through the official website at bsebstet.org. The Bihar STET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from October 4 to October 25, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers – Paper 1 for the secondary level and Paper 2 for the senior secondary level.

Bihar STET 2025: Last Date to Apply

The last date to register for the Bihar STET 2025 is September 27. Earlier, the application process was set to begin on September 11. The Bihar Board later extended the date and rescheduled the application window.

Bihar STET 2025: Result Date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar STET 2025 result on November 11, 2025, which is scheduled to take place from October 4 to October 25, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

Bihar STET 2025: Application Fee

To register for the Bihar STET 2025, candidates from the General, OBC, or EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 960 for either Paper 1 or Paper 2, and Rs 1,140 if applying for both papers. Candidates from the SC and ST categories are required to pay Rs 760 for either paper and Rs 1,140 for both.

Bihar STET 2025: Documents Required