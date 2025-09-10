LIVE TV
Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: How to Apply Online through Direct Link

Bihar STET 2025 Notification: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the official notification for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. The online form filling process will commence from 11th to 19th September 2025 on their official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar STET 2025 Notification PDF for the Bihar STET 2025 exam has been published on 10th September 2025 with the details. (Representative Image: Official Website)
Bihar STET 2025 Notification PDF for the Bihar STET 2025 exam has been published on 10th September 2025 with the details. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 10, 2025 11:04:04 IST

Bihar STET 2025 Notification: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the official notification for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. The online form filling process will commence from 11th to 19th September 2025 on their official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com. The official Bihar STET 2025 Notification PDF for the Bihar STET 2025 exam has been published on 10th September 2025 with the details including eligibility criteria, important dates, application process, and examination schedule. 

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates 

Event Date
Notification Date

September 10, 2025
Apply Start Date

September 11, 2025
Apply Last Date

September 19, 2025 (11:59 PM)
Fee Payment Last Date

September 19, 2025 (11:59 PM)
Exam Date

October 4-25, 2025 
Result Date

November 1, 2025

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date 

The Bihar STET 2025 exam is expected to be held from 4th to 25th October 2025. Bihar STET 2025 will cover two papers—Paper I for Secondary level and Paper II for Senior Secondary level. The exam schedule and centre details will be released soon on their official website. Candidates who are applying for the exam must follow the official website for the latest updates. 

Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

For the Secondary Teacher position (Classes 8 to 10), candidates must have a graduation degree along with a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. For the Senior Secondary Teacher position (Classes 11 and 12), a postgraduate degree along with a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. is required.

How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025 Online

Candidates must follow the steps below to submit their applications:

Step 1: Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link for Apply Online for Bihar STET 2025

Step 3: Fill in the application form with accurate personal, academic, and contact details

Step 4: Upload the required documents including photograph and signature in the prescribed formats

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and submit the application

Step 6: Print out the form and fee receipt for future use. 

Direct link to apply for the Bihar STET 2025 Exam- www.secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar STET 2025: Application Fees 

The application fee depends on the candidate’s category and the number of papers they are applying for. The Bihar STET 2025 Exam fee can be paid online.  

Category Paper-I or II Both Papers
General/OBC/EWS Rs 960 Rs 1140
SC/ST/PWD Rs 760 Rs 1140
Bihar STET

QUICK LINKS