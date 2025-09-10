Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: How to Apply Online through Direct Link

Bihar STET 2025 Notification: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the official notification for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. The online form filling process will commence from 11th to 19th September 2025 on their official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com. The official Bihar STET 2025 Notification PDF for the Bihar STET 2025 exam has been published on 10th September 2025 with the details including eligibility criteria, important dates, application process, and examination schedule.

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates

Event Date Notification Date September 10, 2025 Apply Start Date September 11, 2025 Apply Last Date September 19, 2025 (11:59 PM) Fee Payment Last Date September 19, 2025 (11:59 PM) Exam Date October 4-25, 2025 Result Date

November 1, 2025

Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date

The Bihar STET 2025 exam is expected to be held from 4th to 25th October 2025. Bihar STET 2025 will cover two papers—Paper I for Secondary level and Paper II for Senior Secondary level. The exam schedule and centre details will be released soon on their official website. Candidates who are applying for the exam must follow the official website for the latest updates.

Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

For the Secondary Teacher position (Classes 8 to 10), candidates must have a graduation degree along with a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. For the Senior Secondary Teacher position (Classes 11 and 12), a postgraduate degree along with a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. is required.

How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025 Online

Candidates must follow the steps below to submit their applications:

Step 1: Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link for Apply Online for Bihar STET 2025

Step 3: Fill in the application form with accurate personal, academic, and contact details

Step 4: Upload the required documents including photograph and signature in the prescribed formats

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and submit the application

Step 6: Print out the form and fee receipt for future use.

Direct link to apply for the Bihar STET 2025 Exam- www.secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar STET 2025: Application Fees

The application fee depends on the candidate’s category and the number of papers they are applying for. The Bihar STET 2025 Exam fee can be paid online.