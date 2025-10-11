Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT Today: STET Exam Date Postpone?

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Admit Card 2025 today, on October 11, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the Bihar STET admit card 2025 from the official website, bsebstet.org, when released.

Bihar STET 2025: Exam Date

Bihar Board is all set to conduct the Bihar STET Exam 2025 from October 14, 2025, to November 16, 2025. The exam will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will comprise two papers – paper 1 for secondary level teachers and paper 2 for senior secondary level teachers.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Release Date

BSEB will issue the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 today, on October 11, 2025, on the official website bsebstet.org. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the release updates. Every candidate must carry the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 while appearing for the Bihar STET Exam along with an identity card.

Bihar STET Exam Date: Fake Notice

A fake notification is circulating on the internet regarding the Bihar STET Exam Date 2025 has been revised. The notice claims that the Bihar STET Exam Date has been postponed to October 24, 2025, onwards.

Bihar STET Exam Date: Students Demanding Postponement

Candidates are demanding to postpone the Bihar STET Exam 2025 be postponed due to the upcoming Bihar Elections and Chhath Puja Festival. Some candidates are claiming Bihar STET Exam has been scheduled at the wrong time, as no exams can be held during election time or even ahead of Bihar’s biggest festival, Chhath Puja.