BRABU Result 2025 OUT at brabu.net: How to Download 3rd Semester Marksheet PDF through Direct Link

BRABU Result 2025: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) has recently announced the results for the 3rd Semester. Students enrolled in BA, BSc, and BCom courses can now access their results online on the official website- brabu.net. Students who appeared for the exams can view and download their results through the direct link given below.

How to Check BRABU UG Result 2025

Follow the steps given below to download the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University result PDF through the university’s official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university – brabu.net

Step 2: Check for the ‘Result’ segment given on menu bar.

Step 3: Select your session and semester and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number as provided by the university and click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference or print it.

What to Do in Case of Discrepancies in Results

If students find any errors or discrepancies in their 3rd semester results, such as incorrect marks, missing subjects, or name mismatches, they should immediately contact the BRABU examination office. Students are advised to keep essential documents like admit cards and mark sheets ready while approaching the university office for a smooth verification process.