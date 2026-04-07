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Home > Education News > CA Final Exam Pattern Revised: Exams to Be Held Twice a Year from 2026

CA Final Exam Pattern Revised: Exams to Be Held Twice a Year from 2026

From May 2026 the CA Final Examination will be conducted twice a year, unlike before, which was thrice a year, and the January cycle will be discontinued.

CA Final Exam Pattern
CA Final Exam Pattern

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 7, 2026 11:44:53 IST

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CA Final Exam Pattern Revised: Exams to Be Held Twice a Year from 2026

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has revealed one of the biggest changes in the pattern of the Chartered Accountancy exam.

From May 2026 the CA Final Examination will be conducted twice a year, unlike before, which was thrice a year, and the January cycle will be discontinued. 

The decision has created a buzz, as this is one of the most competitive professional exams in India and will affect lakhs of aspirants from all corners of the country.

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What is the new CA Final exam frequency from 2026

Now the CA Final will be conducted only twice a year, which will be in May and November. Currently there are three chances for the CA final examination: in January, May, and September. 

Why did ICAI drop the January cycle

According to ICAI, after taking inputs from different stakeholders ranging from students to faculty and industry experts, it has made this decision.

Many of them have argued that the high frequency of exams is causing them to have very limited time for revisions and preparation.

With this decision, ICAI hopes to reduce the number of attempts and increase the quality of preparation.

How will this impact CA aspirants

The new pattern of the CA final examination will bring both positive and negative changes to the CA aspirants.

While it will reduce the chances for the CA Final Exam, the pressure on CA aspirants will increase, as they will have to wait a longer period to get their next chance. 

But the experts say that this move will increase the overall quality of the exams, as students will now have more time to:

  • More focus for conceptual clarity Better in-depth preparation
  • Better management of articleship and professional experience 
  • A longer preparation period may also reduce exam-related anxiety due to less frequent test cycles

Will fewer attempts improve preparation quality

Education specialists believe the less frequent cycle could improve learning and exam outcomes. With longer periods between attempts, aspirants can pay more focus to clarity as opposed to covering the syllabus in a hurry. 

The change can also encourage aspirants to adopt a disciplined long-term preparation strategy as opposed to a repeated quick attempt

When will the new CA Final exam pattern be implemented

The revamped examination cycle will be effective from the May 2026 examination week, which will be the first one to be conducted twice a year.

ICAI has stated that this is part of a broader initiative to bring more standardisation and predictability to the examination process

Is this move aligned with other professional exams

The change is also seen as an attempt to bring the exam cycle of CA Final in sync with that of other major professional courses conducted twice a year.

A predictable cycle of exams can also help aspirants to plan their future careers, internships, and higher studies. 

With this change, ICAI has signalled a move towards a more structured and less frequent examination system. 

While it may require aspirants to plan more carefully, the revised format is expected to improve preparation depth and reduce the pressure associated with repeated exam cycles.

Also Read: KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Stream-wise Details and Steps to Download Marksheet

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Tags: CA Final examCA Final exam 2026CA Final exams twice a yearICAI CAICAI CA Final exam patternICAI new exam schedule 2026

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CA Final Exam Pattern Revised: Exams to Be Held Twice a Year from 2026
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