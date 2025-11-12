LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Bollywood actor health David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, is soon going to release the CAT Admit Card 2025 today, on November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the IIM exam will be able to download their admit card through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials.

CAT 2025 Admit Card will release soon. (Representative Image: Official Website)
CAT 2025 Admit Card will release soon. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 12, 2025 12:51:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, is soon going to release the CAT Admit Card 2025 today, on November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the IIM exam will be able to download their admit card through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials.

How to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card? 

Candidates can download the CAT 2025 Admit Card for the IIM Exam on November 30, 2025, through the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the ‘login’ option
  • In the login window, enter your CAT ID and password 
  • Press on ‘Submit’ 
  • Download your admit card and print it out for future use 

Direct link to download CAT 2025 Admit Card: Notify Soon 

CAT 2025 Hall Ticket: Details Mentioned 

Candidates must carry the CAT 2025 Admit Card while appearing for the exam. The details mentioned on the hall ticket are: 

  • Name 
  • Date of Birth 
  • Gender 
  • Cateogry 
  • Photo 
  • Signature
  • Address
  • Exam date and slot 
  • Exam centre address
  • Reporting time 
  • Exam guidelines
First published on: Nov 12, 2025 12:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CAT 2025cat 2025 admit cardcat 2025 admit card downloadcat 2025 admit card releasecat 2025 admit card release datecat admit cardcat admit card 2025cat admit card downloadcat exam datedirect link to download cat 2025 admit cardhow to donwload cat 2025 admit cardiim cat admit cardiim examiimcatwhen cat admit release

RELATED News

HTET Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Latest Official Updates on Level 1, 2, 3 Marks

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates

UGC NET December 2025: Application Correction Window Opening Soon, Edit Form Before Deadline

Strengthen Your Strategy: IIM Lucknow announces admissions to the 10th batch of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assistant Teacher Merit List, Latest Official Updates on Scorecard PDF

LATEST NEWS

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

Who Is Palak Muchhal? Bollywood Singer Who Just Entered the Guinness World Records – Here’s Why

‘Zindagi Kharab Kardunga Teri!’, Delhi Man Caught On Video Dragging And Abusing Woman Outside 5-Star Hotel, WATCH

India Pushes U.S. for 25% Russian Oil Tariff Rollback Ahead Of Trade Deal, Says GTRI

“New York Will Turn Into …”, What Real Estate Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Said On Zohran Mamdani’s Win?

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

‘I Am From India, How Could You Do This?’, McDonald’s Singapore Mix-Up Leaves Vegetarian Woman In Tears, Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

Tata Motors CV Soars 28% On Market Debut, Signaling New Era After Demerger

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam
CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam
CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam
CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

QUICK LINKS