CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates on IIM Exam

CAT 2025 Admit Card OUT: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, is soon going to release the CAT Admit Card 2025 today, on November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the IIM exam will be able to download their admit card through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials.
How to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card?
Candidates can download the CAT 2025 Admit Card for the IIM Exam on November 30, 2025, through the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the ‘login’ option
- In the login window, enter your CAT ID and password
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Download your admit card and print it out for future use
Direct link to download CAT 2025 Admit Card: Notify Soon
CAT 2025 Hall Ticket: Details Mentioned
Candidates must carry the CAT 2025 Admit Card while appearing for the exam. The details mentioned on the hall ticket are:
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Gender
- Cateogry
- Photo
- Signature
- Address
- Exam date and slot
- Exam centre address
- Reporting time
- Exam guidelines
