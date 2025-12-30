CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the revised exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. According to the notification, certain exams originally scheduled on March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons.
Key Changes in CBSE 2026 Exam Schedule
-
Class 10: Exam previously set for 03 March 2026 has now been rescheduled to 11 March 2026.
-
Class 12: Exam originally scheduled for 03 March 2026 will now be held on 10 April 2026.
-
Other exams: No changes have been made to the rest of the examination schedule.
Official Notification from CBSE
The official notification reads:
“It is hereby informed that the examinations of the subjects for Class X and Class XII, which were earlier scheduled on 03 March 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action. Date sheets are being amended accordingly, and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued.”
Steps for Students
Students are advised to:
-
Check revised dates carefully and mark them in their calendars.
-
Download the updated date sheet PDF once it is issued by the schools or CBSE website.
-
Inform parents and guardians about the change to avoid confusion on exam days.
Importance of Timely Updates
CBSE ensures that all schools communicate these changes promptly to maintain smooth conduct of the board examinations. Students are encouraged to stay updated via official CBSE notifications and school announcements.
How to Download Revised CBSE Exam Schedule PDF
-
Visit the official CBSE website: www.cbse.gov.in
-
Navigate to the ‘Examinations’ section.
-
Click on ‘Revised Date Sheet 2026’ for Class 10 or Class 12.
-
Download the PDF and keep a copy for reference.
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.