LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

CBSE has revised Class 10 and 12 board exam dates 2026. Exams on 03 March 2026 rescheduled: Class 10 to 11 March, Class 12 to 10 April. Other dates unchanged. Updated date sheets will reflect changes in admit cards.

CBSE has revised Class 10 and 12 board exam dates 2026. (Photo: Canva)
CBSE has revised Class 10 and 12 board exam dates 2026. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 30, 2025 16:41:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the revised exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. According to the notification, certain exams originally scheduled on March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Changes in CBSE 2026 Exam Schedule

Official Notification from CBSE

The official notification reads:
“It is hereby informed that the examinations of the subjects for Class X and Class XII, which were earlier scheduled on 03 March 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action. Date sheets are being amended accordingly, and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued.”

Steps for Students

Students are advised to:

  1. Check revised dates carefully and mark them in their calendars.

  2. Download the updated date sheet PDF once it is issued by the schools or CBSE website.

  3. Inform parents and guardians about the change to avoid confusion on exam days.

Importance of Timely Updates

CBSE ensures that all schools communicate these changes promptly to maintain smooth conduct of the board examinations. Students are encouraged to stay updated via official CBSE notifications and school announcements.

How to Download Revised CBSE Exam Schedule PDF

  • Visit the official CBSE website: www.cbse.gov.in

  • Navigate to the ‘Examinations’ section.

  • Click on Revised Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 or Class 12.

  • Download the PDF and keep a copy for reference.

ALSO READ: ISGJ Annual Convocation Celebrates New Talent Shaping India’s Gems & Jewellery Future

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 4:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cbsecbse board exam 2026Class 10 Exam DateRevised CBSE Schedule

RELATED News

IDT’s 15th Convocation Ceremony Held Grandly at Avadh Utopia, Surat

Parul University Celebrates Its 9th Convocation, Honouring the Achievements of Its Graduates in the Presence of National Icons

AURO University Proudly Hosts Its 13th Convocation Ceremony by Reinforcing a Vision for Value-Based Leadership

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download

TG TET January 2026 Hall Ticket Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Download Steps, Exam Dates And Shift Timings

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Biggest IPOs From 2025: ₹1.75 Lakh Crore Raised, 100+ Listings, Bigger Bets And Surprising Winners In India’s Landmark IPO Year; LG IPO, Groww IPO, Meesho IPO At The Top

Actor Mohanlal’s Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90

Riyadh-Abu Dhabi Conflict: Saudi Arabia Asks UAE Forces To Leave Yemen, Calls ‘National Security’ A Red Line

Is Aviva Baig A Muslim? Priyanka Gandhi Faces Online Outrage Over To-Be Daughter-In-Law’s Surname, Decoding Its Roots And Meaning

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

QUICK LINKS