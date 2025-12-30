CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the revised exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. According to the notification, certain exams originally scheduled on March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons.

Key Changes in CBSE 2026 Exam Schedule

Official Notification from CBSE

The official notification reads:

“It is hereby informed that the examinations of the subjects for Class X and Class XII, which were earlier scheduled on 03 March 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action. Date sheets are being amended accordingly, and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued.”

Steps for Students

Students are advised to:

Check revised dates carefully and mark them in their calendars. Download the updated date sheet PDF once it is issued by the schools or CBSE website. Inform parents and guardians about the change to avoid confusion on exam days.

Importance of Timely Updates

CBSE ensures that all schools communicate these changes promptly to maintain smooth conduct of the board examinations. Students are encouraged to stay updated via official CBSE notifications and school announcements.

How to Download Revised CBSE Exam Schedule PDF

Visit the official CBSE website: www.cbse.gov.in

Navigate to the ‘Examinations’ section.

Click on ‘Revised Date Sheet 2026’ for Class 10 or Class 12.

Download the PDF and keep a copy for reference.

ALSO READ: ISGJ Annual Convocation Celebrates New Talent Shaping India’s Gems & Jewellery Future