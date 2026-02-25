LIVE TV
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026: Paper Pattern, Difficulty Level And Student Reactions

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026: Paper Pattern, Difficulty Level And Student Reactions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2026 on February 25.

Published: February 25, 2026 14:09:33 IST
Published: February 25, 2026 14:09:33 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2026 on February 25, across examination centres nationwide.

The exam began at 10:30 am and concluded at 1:30 pm, with over 25 lakh students appearing for the paper this year.

What was new in the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026 pattern

Under the revised exam pattern introduced for the 2026 board exams, the Class 10 Science question paper was clearly divided into three separate sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

This structural change was aimed at ensuring equal emphasis on all three core science disciplines and improving conceptual clarity among students.

Unlike previous years, questions from different subjects were not mixed, allowing students to attempt each section independently.

How was the CBSE Class 10 Science question paper structured

The Science theory paper was conducted for 80 marks and comprised 39 compulsory questions. Each of the three sections included a mix of multiple-choice questions, assertion–reasoning questions, short and long answer questions, and case-based questions.

CBSE also provided students with 15 minutes of reading time before the exam, enabling them to understand the paper pattern and plan their responses effectively.

What was the difficulty level of the CBSE Science paper 2026

The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Many students found the Biology section straightforward, while the Chemistry section offered a balance of numerical and theory-based questions.

The Physics section was reported to be more concept-driven, requiring a clear understanding of fundamentals. The paper was largely based on NCERT textbooks, making it accessible for students who had prepared thoroughly.

Several students shared that the clear separation of subjects reduced confusion and helped them manage time better during the exam.

Many felt that the paper was more scoring compared to some other subjects, with instructions regarding the new format being clearly communicated.

How will the revised CBSE exam pattern impact students

The introduction of the revised Science paper pattern signals a broader shift by CBSE towards competency-based evaluation and reduced reliance on rote learning. From 2026 onwards, students will also have the option to appear for two board exams in the same academic year, offering greater flexibility and improvement opportunities.

As per CBSE passing criteria, students must secure at least thirty-three percent marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessment, to qualify.

CBSE is expected to continue refining assessment methods to promote deeper learning and balanced evaluation in the coming years.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 2:09 PM IST
