CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam 2026 on March 5. The exam was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm in a single shift.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 5, 2026 14:13:39 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam 2026 on March 5 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam carried a total of 70 marks and was held across examination centres in India.

Students were advised to reach their exam centres by 10 am as the entry gates were closed after that time.

According to initial feedback from teachers and subject experts, the paper was largely easy to moderate in difficulty and followed the prescribed exam pattern and blueprint released earlier by CBSE.

What was the exam pattern for the CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam 2026

The Psychology question paper carried 70 marks and was divided into multiple sections. Section A included one-mark questions, while Section B had two-mark Type I questions. Section C consisted of three-mark Type II questions, and Section D had four-mark long-answer questions.

Section E included six-mark questions that required detailed explanations. In addition, Section F featured case-based questions, which tested students’ ability to analyse psychological concepts through real-life scenarios.

Experts said the paper maintained a balanced distribution of questions across different sections and competencies.

How difficult was the CBSE Class 12 Psychology paper 2026

Overall, the difficulty level was reported to be easy to moderate, with several questions directly assessing students’ understanding of core psychological concepts.

The multiple-choice and two-mark questions were mostly straightforward and could be answered easily by students who had a strong grasp of the basics.

However, some of the three-mark and four-mark questions required deeper reasoning and a clearer conceptual understanding to answer effectively.

Did the CBSE Psychology paper include case-based questions

The question paper included higher-order thinking skills questions along with case-based questions. These questions required students to analyse situations, apply psychological theories, and interpret real-life scenarios. It encouraged students to demonstrate both conceptual understanding and analytical thinking.

The six-mark questions largely focused on explanation-based responses, testing students’ clarity of concepts and their ability to present well-structured answers.

What did teachers say about the CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam 2026

Teachers described the paper as balanced and aligned with the CBSE exam pattern. Most questions were moderate in difficulty, though students needed to read them carefully to understand what was being asked.

The paper focused more on conceptual clarity and practical application rather than simple memorisation. Students who had a clear understanding of psychological theories and concepts were likely to find the paper manageable.

Overall, educators said the exam effectively tested students’ knowledge, reasoning ability, and understanding of psychology in real-life contexts.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 2:13 PM IST
