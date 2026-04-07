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Home > Education News > CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Intimation Slip 2026.

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026
CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 7, 2026 15:35:41 IST

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CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule

The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 on April 8.

Candidates who are appearing for the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) Tier 2 exam can download the slip from the official website. 

The city intimation slip will share the details of the exam city with the candidates well in advance, making it easier to plan their travel prior to the exam dates at the end of the month.

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What is CBSE DRQ Tier 2 city intimation slip 2026

The CBSE DRQ Tier 2 city intimation slip 2026 is a pre-examination document sent to the candidates to inform them about the city where their examination centre is located.

The slip is issued before the admit card so that the candidates can make the required arrangements in time. 

Candidates should be aware that this is not an admit card and cannot be used for entry in the examination hall. 

Where to download CBSE DRQ Tier 2 city slip 2026

Candidates can log on to the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, to download CBSE DRQ Tier 2 city intimation slip 2026.

The link will be available when the slip is released on April 8. To download the slip, the candidates will need to enter their login details (registration number and password).

How to download CBSE DRQ Tier 2 city intimation slip 2026

Following are the steps to download the city slip:

  • Open the official website, cbse.gov.in
  • Click on ‘CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam 2026’ on the home page
  • Log in to your account using your registration details
  • On the screen, the allotted exam city will be displayed. 
  • Download and save the slip for future reference

What is CBSE DRQ Tier 2 exam schedule 2026

CBSE has released a complete calendar of the CBSE DRQ Tier 2 examination. Examination will be held in different shifts on different dates in April as follows:

18th April: Assistant Secretary (Morning), Accounts officer (afternoon) 19th April: Superintendent (Morning), Junior translation officer (afternoon)

26th April: Junior Assistant (Morning), Junior accountant (afternoon)

Examinations will be conducted in different shifts, and the duration of each exam is normally between two to three hours. 

What details will admit card carry

Unlike a city intimation slip, the CBSE DRQ Tier 2 admit card will contain details of the CBSE DRQ Tier 2 exam centre address, reporting time, etc. The CBSE DRQ Tier 2 admit card will be released in a separate notice closer to the exam date.

What are important instructions for CBSE DRQ candidates

Candidates should note down everything mentioned in the city intimation slip and make necessary travel arrangements.

CBSE will not provide any travel allowance, so the candidates should plan well in advance. 

The candidates should also keep their registered mobile and email ID valid so that they will receive further information from the board.

What should candidates do after downloading city slip

After downloading CBSE DRQ Tier 2 city intimation slip 2026, candidates should keep checking all the details and be mindful of the admit card release.

The official website of the board will be helpful to stay well-informed and avoid confusion.

Also Read: PSTET Result 2026 Declared at pstet2025.org: Check Paper 1, 2 Merit List, Qualifying Marks and Certificate Details

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Tags: CBSE DRQ admit card 2026CBSE DRQ city intimation slip 2026CBSE DRQ Tier 2 2026CBSE DRQ Tier 2 city slipCBSE recruitment exam 2026

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CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule

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CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule
CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule
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CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026 Expected Soon: Check How to Download and Full Exam Schedule

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