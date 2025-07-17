CBSE Releases Tier II Answer Key for Superintendent Recruitment

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a significant step in the selection process for 212 Group B seats with the release of the preliminary answer key and scanned OMR sheets for the Tier II superintendent recruitment test, which was held on July 5.

Candidates can now access their personal OMR response sheet and the answer key on the official CBSE website by entering their roll number and date of birth. Before the final results are compiled, this transparency enables candidates to compare their marked responses, calculate an expected score and spot any inconsistencies.

The objection window will close on July 20, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Responses submitted offline, via mail, or in person are not acceptable; candidates may only contest answers online. Each challenge costs ₹1,000 per question and is payable via credit or debit card. Apart from the change in the final key, the candidate will also be entitled to fee reimbursement for valid issues found by subject-matter experts. The expert’s conclusions are final, and no further appeals will be taken into account.

How to challenge and download:

Click on “Superintendent Tier II Answer Key 2025” after visiting cbse.gov.in. Enter your login information, including your date of birth and roll number. Download the OMR sheet and temporary answer key. Choose particular question numbers, provide accurate responses, and pay online to voice objections.

The objection portal will close immediately on July 20 at 11:59 PM and CBSE has emphasized that no late complaints would be accepted.

The availability of these materials enhances the transparency and accountability of the recruiting process. Candidates and observers believe this step is crucial to ensure impartiality before the final results are released. Soon after the objection period ends, CBSE will examine all submissions and make any necessary changes to the answer key before releasing the final key and Tier II results.

Group B superintendent position in CBSE administration provides a significant career path. 70 posts are for junior assistants, while 142 are for superintendents out of the total intake. The results of appointments can be greatly influenced by candidates’ performance in Tier II and the effectiveness of their submissions.

What to do next:

Calculate possible scores and go over the answer key.

If necessary, submit challenges before the deadline of July 20.

For information on updated keys and result declarations, visit the official CBSE website.

As the hiring process moves forward, candidates’ confidence is strengthened by CBSE’s transparent management of the answer-key phase while they await their final throughputs.

