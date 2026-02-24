LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the roll number list of candidates who have qualified in the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET).

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 24, 2026 17:31:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the roll number list of candidates who have qualified in the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2025.

The list includes candidates who have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship or Assistant Professor eligibility in various science subjects.

The computer-based examination was conducted on December 18, 2025, across designated centres nationwide.

Who Has Qualified in the CSIR NET December 2025 Results

According to the official notification, candidates whose roll numbers appear in the published PDF have been declared successful under the respective categories in which they qualified.

However, the qualification remains provisional, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility conditions prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other relevant authorities.

The roll number list is categorised to reflect different eligibility levels, including JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD admission.

What Does Category 1 Mean for JRF and Assistant Professor

Candidates listed under Category 1 are eligible for the award of Junior Research Fellowship under the scheme of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). These candidates are also eligible to apply for Assistant Professor posts, provided they meet the minimum academic qualifications and institutional criteria laid down by UGC.

Selection under this category offers candidates access to research funding opportunities and academic career pathways in universities and research institutions.

How Was the CSIR NET December 2025 Exam Evaluated

The CSIR NET December 2025 examination was conducted in three sections: Part A, Part B, and Part C. The final merit list was prepared based on candidates’ cumulative performance across all sections, ensuring subject knowledge and analytical skills were both assessed.

The ranking was determined by overall scores, followed by allocation across categories based on the fellowship ratio available for each subject.

What Are the Cut-Off Marks and Qualifying Criteria

Along with the roll number list, NTA has also released subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. The minimum qualifying marks have been fixed at 33 per cent for candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories, and 25 per cent for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

These benchmarks apply to candidates qualifying for JRF, Assistant Professor-only eligibility, and PhD admissions.

How Can Candidates Check CSIR NET December 2025 Results

Candidates can access the roll number list by visiting the official NTA website and clicking on the CSIR NET December 2025 result link under the latest notifications section. The PDF documents can be downloaded for future reference.

Final eligibility will be confirmed after document verification during the fellowship award, recruitment, or admission processes.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Registration To Close On February 24; Here’s How To Apply Before Deadline

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 5:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CSIR NET December 2025 ExamCSIR NET December 2025 resultCSIR NET ResultsCSIR UGC NET roll number list

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

