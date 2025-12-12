Delhi School Admissions 2026: Last Dates, Required Documents, Fees and Online Application Guide

Delhi school admissions for the academic year 2026-27 in private unaided schools, mainly for Nursery, KG, and Class 1, are being governed by a well-defined timetable established by the Directorate of Education (DoE). Application submission started on the 4th of December 2025, and the important cut-off dates are on the horizon. The age specifications are in accordance with the NEP 2020, which states that the children must be 3 plus for Nursery, 4 plus for LKG, 5 plus for UKG, and 6 plus for Class 1 by the 31st of March, 2026.​

Key Dates

Admissions happen in stages with specified timelines for clarity.

Stage Date Forms released 04-Dec-25 Last date to submit 27-Dec-25 ​ First list (with waitlist) 23-Jan-26 Second list 9-Feb-26 Process closes 19-Mar-26

Schools have to submit the details of applicants by 9 January 2026 and the points by 16 January 2026.​

Documents Required

Gather the digital copies (JPG/PDF below 1MB) of these necessary documents for upload.

Child’s birth certificate (mandatory)​

Proof of residence (Aadhaar, Voter ID, passport, utility bill, ration card)​

Passport-size pictures of the child and parents​

Sibling proof (ID/fee receipt, if applicable)​

EWS/DG certificate or disability proof (for reserved categories)​

Online Application Process

Applications need to be submitted through the respective school websites. It is not a central portal. You are required to sign up to complete the application form. Afterwards, you are required to upload the documents, pay the registration fee (it may differ according to schools), and submit by the deadline. Go through the lists provided by the schools, clear your doubts during the objection period (24 Jan–3 Feb 2026), and fulfil all the requirements if you are selected.​

Monthly Fees

The fees vary greatly from one school to another. The monthly fee for Nursery can be as low as ₹155 or as high as ₹31,400, depending on the school’s infrastructure and curriculum. For example, schools like BJS Public School or Mother’s Pride have fees of ₹6,000–12,000 and ₹11,000–19,000, respectively. Always confirm the exact fee structures from the school websites, as they have to display the structures per the DoE regulations.