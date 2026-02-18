DNB PDCET 2026 Applications Open: Registration Link Active At natboard.edu.in

The registration process for the DNB PDCET 2026 has officially begun, opening admissions to post-diploma DNB courses across India. The national-level entrance examination is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for eligible medical graduates seeking advanced speciality training.

What are the Eligibility Criteria for DNB PDCET 2026

Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements. Applicants should have completed their diploma on or before January 31, 2026.

They must hold permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or the relevant statutory authority. In addition, candidates should have completed an MD, MS, or DNB course from a recognised medical institution.

When Did DNB PDCET 2026 Registration Start

The DNB PDCET 2026 registration process commenced on February 17, 2026. Candidates can submit their application forms exclusively through the official website, natboard.edu.in. The application window is available only in online mode, and no offline submissions are accepted by the board.

How to Apply for DNB PDCET 2026 Online

To apply, candidates need to visit the official NBEMS portal and navigate to the DNB PDCET 2026 application link. New users must complete the registration process before filling in personal, academic, and contact details.

After entering the required information, candidates must pay the application fee as specified. Once submitted, applicants are advised to download and retain the confirmation slip for future reference.

What Is the New LIVE Photo Capture Feature Introduced by NBEMS

One of the key changes introduced this year is the mandatory LIVE photo capture feature. Applicants are required to take a real-time photograph while filling out the application form using a webcam or built-in camera on a laptop or desktop.

NBEMS has clarified that candidates must be properly dressed and seated in a well-lit environment during the process. Uploaded photographs or scanned images will not be accepted, making real-time verification compulsory.

When Will the DNB PDCET 2026 Exam Be Conducted

The entrance examination for DNB PDCET 2026 is scheduled to be held on April 12, 2026, in online mode. The test will assess candidates seeking admission to post-diploma DNB programmes across participating institutions.

Further details related to application deadlines, admit cards, and result timelines are expected to be notified by NBEMS in due course.

