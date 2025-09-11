DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: Notification Released, How to Apply for 1180 Vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Eligibility Criteria, Salary & More

DSSSB Teacher Notification 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB Notification 2025, for 1180 vacancies for Assistant Teacher posts. Candidates can apply online from September 17, 2025, through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. They can check the DSSSB Assistant Notification PDF, which includes eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and application process.

Delhi Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview

Recruiting Body Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Name of the Post Assistant Teacher (Primary) apportionment Directorate of Education New Delhi Municipal Council Vacancy 1180 Post Code 802/25 Starting Date of Application September 17, 2025 at 12 noon Last Date of Application 16 October 2025 at 11.59 pm Official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Mode of application online Age Limit Maximum 30 years (reserved categories will be exempted as per rules) Recruitment Notification DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Link to Apply DSSSB PRT Teacher Vacancy 2025 Apply Online

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the DSSSB PRT Vacancy should have:

A 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) with a minimum of 50 percent marks from a recognized board, OR

12th with 4 years B.E.L.Ed or Graduation and 2 years D.E.L.Ed or equivalent qualification.

Not only this, candidates must have cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE and must have studied Hindi/Urdu/Punjabi as a secondary-level subject.

Candidates who wish to apply for the Municipal Council Teacher must have passed 12th, along with a 2-year Diploma/ETE/JBT/DIET/B.El.Ed in Primary Education. They should also have studied Hindi as a subject in Class 10.

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: Salary

Delhi DSSSB Assistant Teacher Primary will get a salary of Rs 35,400 -1,12,400/- (Pay Level-06) Group B. Apart from this, other salary allowances will also be available. Due to which the monthly salary can be increased further.

How to Apply Online for DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025

To apply for this recruitment, candidates have to visit the portal https://dsssbonline.nic.in of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.

Enter your basic details to generate the user ID and password.

Now login through these details and fill in the requested information with the correct spelling.

Choose the right advertisement, fill the post according to the qualification and fill in all the information including your educational qualification.

Upload photos, signatures and other documents in the right size.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: Application Fee

While applying for the DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/PWBD and ex-servicemen will get a discount on the application fee.