Home > Education > First In Class Education Conclave: 'Empathy Matters,' Say Class XI Students As Young Minds Speak On Big Goals, Skill-Building And Leadership

Class XI students highlight empathy, leadership and life skills at NewsX First In Class Education Conclave & Awards 2026.

Published: February 8, 2026 17:31:36 IST

At the NewsX First In Class Education Conclave & Awards 2026, it was not policymakers or educators but Class XI students who stole the spotlight with their clarity of thought, maturity and deep understanding of life skills, leadership and career goals.

The student panel became one of the most engaging sessions of the conclave as young voices spoke confidently about empathy, communication, discipline, teamwork and resilience, skills they believe matter as much as academic success.

Moderated by Uday Pratap Singh, Senior Editor, NewsX, the discussion brought together students from leading schools across Delhi-NCR, each sharing how their schools are nurturing not just toppers, but future leaders and responsible citizens.

Students From Top Schools Share Their Career Vision

The panel featured Riddima Johari (Air Force Bal Bharati School), Devika Rajapatra (Modern School, Vasant Vihar), Moksha Dhyan Kocher (Modern School, Barakhamba Road), Veronica (The RD School), Megha Konkona Dutta (IP Global School, Noida) and Setya (Tagore International School, East of Kailash).

From aspiring judges, engineers and sustainability experts to civil servants, lawyers and cardiologists, the students displayed remarkable clarity about their future paths while still in Class XI.

‘Communication and Empathy Are Most Important for My Career in Law’

Riddima Johari, who aims to join the judicial services, highlighted why communication and problem-solving are essential life skills.

“I have to look at them empathetically and bridge communication gaps to solve people’s problems so they go back relieved,” she said, explaining how debates, elocution and daily conversations help her build these abilities.

Her emphasis on empathy became a defining moment of the discussion and resonated with the audience.

Soft Skills Cannot Be Limited to Any One Career

Devika Rajapatra, who wants to work in sustainability and climate engineering, stressed that soft skills are universal.

She explained how participation in school councils, clubs and debates at Modern School helps students learn leadership, collaboration and time management from an early age.

“You may have ideas, but without communication, those ideas have no value,” she noted.

Exploration Is Key Before Decision-Making

Moksha Dhyan Kocher spoke about the importance of exploring multiple interests before choosing a career path.

“School is the ideal place to understand your own skills. The more you explore through extracurricular activities, the more you understand what you truly love,” he said, quoting Steve Jobs to underline his point.

Career Counselling, Clubs and Exposure Shape Confidence

Veronica from The RD School pointed out how career counselling sessions, alumni talks and international exposure help students make informed choices. She added that clubs, debates and programs in school play a huge role in developing leadership and communication.

Handling Peer Pressure With Clarity and Logic

Another key takeaway from the session was how students deal with peer and parental pressure. One student shared that rather than rebelling, students should use logical reasoning to explain their choices to parents.

“If our parents understand our clarity of thought, they become our biggest support system,” the student said.

Long-Term Goals, Short-Term Planning

Megha Konkona Dutta, an aspiring cardiologist, explained how setting short-term targets helps achieve long-term dreams like cracking NEET. From daily chapter goals to question practice, she demonstrated the discipline required for success.

A Published Poet Among the Panel

In a heartwarming end to the session, one student revealed she is a published poet and read out lines from her book of 50 poems on hope and dreams, earning loud applause from the audience.

More Than Academics: Schools Building Future Leaders

The session highlighted how schools today are going beyond textbooks to build well-rounded individuals equipped with empathy, leadership, communication skills and clarity of purpose.

The Class XI panel at the NewsX First In Class Education Conclave & Awards 2026 proved that India’s future is not only ambitious but deeply aware of the importance of life skills in shaping meaningful careers.

Watch here:

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 5:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS