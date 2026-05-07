HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Latest Updates, Date, Time and Steps and How to Download Scorecard

The HBSE will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon on their official website. As soon as the results are declared, students can check their scores online from the official website of the Haryana Board. Over two lakh students appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams this year, while lakhs of Class 10 students are waiting for their results. After the official declaration of the results through a press conference, the board will activate the result link online.

When will HBSE Result 2026 be declared

According to HBSE officials, the Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be declared by May 15. They have advised students to keep their admit cards handy, as their roll number and other login details will be used to download the scorecard online. Students can also check their results through DigiLocker and SMS.

How to check HBSE 10th and 12th result 2026 online

Students can download their Haryana Board results through the following steps:

Go to the HBSE official website

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result

Enter roll number, date of birth and other details

Submit the details

Download and save the result scorecard

The provisional online marksheet can be used immediately, while the original copies will be provided through the schools later.

What details will be mentioned in HBSE scorecard

Important student details will be included in the HBSE result 2026 like:

Student’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks obtained

GPA or overall score

Result status

Parents’ names

Enrolment number

Students are requested to cross-verify all recorded details carefully after downloading the marksheet.

What are the passing marks in HBSE exams

Students will need to get at least 33 per cent marks in each subject in order to pass the Haryana Board Classes 10 and 12. The students who fail in any subject will then be given a chance to write compartment exams as per Haryana Board rules.

The overall pass percentage in Haryana Board Class 12 exams last year was 85.66 per cent. Girls had a better pass percentage of 89.41 per cent, while the boys managed to pass 81.86 per cent of candidates.

When can students apply for HBSE re-evaluation

The students unhappy with marks will be given the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation or rechecking a few weeks after the result declaration. Applications will stay open till the first week of June 2026, as per the tentative schedule.

A candidate will have to make a request within one or two weeks of the result announcement and pay the applicable application fee for each subject.

Where will students get original HBSE certificates

The Haryana Board will provide Class 10 and 12 originals through schools two weeks after the result declaration. Students will have to collect the original from their schools. In the meantime, students are advised to check result news only through official sources and portals.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Released for Second Phase Exams, at cbse.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall ticket