Home > Education > HSBTE Diploma Result Declared for May June Exams at hsbte.org.in, How To Download Result and Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

HSBTE Diploma Result Declared for May June Exams at hsbte.org.in, How To Download Result and Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced the Diploma Result 2025 for semester examinations on its official website.

HSBTE result (Photo: ANI)
HSBTE result (Photo: ANI)

Published: February 3, 2026 18:35:50 IST
Published: February 3, 2026 18:35:50 IST

HSBTE Diploma Result Declared for May June Exams at hsbte.org.in, How To Download Result and Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced the Diploma Result 2025 for semester examinations conducted during May–June 2025. The results for various diploma programmes are now available online on the official website, hsbte.org.in.

Students who appeared for the diploma semester examinations can check and download their results by entering their roll number on the result portal. 

After downloading the marksheet, candidates are advised to verify all personal and academic details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, students must immediately contact the board authorities to ensure timely correction.

According to the latest update, HSBTE has released results for multiple diploma courses across affiliated polytechnic institutions. Students are advised to rely only on the official website for accessing their results and related updates.

How to Check HSBTE Diploma Result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to view their results:

  • Visit the official website at hsbte.org.in
  • Click on the Examination tab and select Result.
  • Choose the link for the Result May–June 2025 Exam.
  • Enter the required details, such as roll number
  • Click on Show to view the result
  • Download and save the result PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on HSBTE Diploma Result

The HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 includes important information such as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, course name, and semester, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grade or percentage, and qualifying status (pass or fail). Students should ensure that all details are accurate and readable.

Re-evaluation Process

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation as per the board’s guidelines. Under this process, answer sheets are rechecked, and revised marks may be awarded if errors are found.

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education was established in 2008 under Haryana Act No. 19 of 2008. The board oversees diploma education in engineering and technology, architecture, pharmacy, management, accounts, and applied arts. Currently, 191 polytechnic institutions are affiliated with HSBTE across Haryana.

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 6:35 PM IST
HSBTE Diploma Result Declared for May June Exams at hsbte.org.in, How To Download Result and Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS