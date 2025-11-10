HTET Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Latest Official Updates on Level 1, 2, 3 Marks

LIVE TV
HTET Result 2025 OUT: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has recently released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 on the official website. Candidates can now check the HTET Result 2025 for all three levels, Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) through the official website bsehresult.in using their login credentials.

BSEH released HTET Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
BSEH released HTET Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 10, 2025 11:53:31 IST

HTET Result 2025 OUT: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has recently released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 on the official website. Candidates can now check the HTET Result 2025 for all three levels, Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) through the official website bsehresult.in using their login credentials. 

In 2025, around 14.14% of the candidates have been declared passed. The passing rate of levels 1 and 2 stands at 16,2% and 16.4%, respectively. 

How to Download HTET Result 2025? 

Candidates can check and download the HTET Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website 
  • On the homepage, Click on the ‘HTET Result 2025’ link.
  • Choose the relevant level (PRT, TGT, or PGT).
  • Enter login credentials, registration number, and date of birth. 
  • Download the HTET 2025 Result for future use. 

Direct Link to Download HTET Result 2025: Click Here 

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:53 AM IST
