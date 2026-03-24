IAF Agniveervayu 2026 City Slip Out: How To Check Exam Centre Details Here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveer City Intimation Slip 2026 for all the candidates of Agniveervayu Intake 01/2027.

Candidates appearing for the exam can now download the allotted exam city. The city intimation slip has been launched before the conduct of Phase I Computer-Based Test (CBT) of Agniveervayu exam on March 30 and 31, 2026.

What is the IAF Agniveer City Slip 2026

The Agniveer city slip is a pre-exam document that informs the examinee about the exam city where their centre will be located.

The city slip is released in advance for candidates to make necessary arrangements and plan their logistics to attend the exam.

The city slip contains the following information: Candidate name, Registration number, Exam city, Exam date, Exam shift timing, Exam reporting time, Exam gate closing time.

Is the Agniveer city slip valid for exam entry

The city intimation slip is not a valid document for entry to the exam hall. The slip can be used only for updating purposes.

Candidates should bring their admit card to the exam hall as it is a valid entry pass to the exam centre. Candidates without an admit card will not be admitted to the exam hall.

When will the Agniveervayu admit card 2026 be released

The Hall Ticket for Agniveervayu exam will be released four days before the exam date. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the release of the hall ticket and download the same once released.

What is the Agniveervayu 2026 exam schedule and selection process

The Phase I CBT will be held on 30th and 31st March 2026 in several shifts. The selection process has three phases. Phase I: Computer-Based Test (CBT) Phase II: Physical Fitness Test and adaptability tests Phase III: Medical Examination Candidates who qualify in each phase will progress to the next.

How to download Agniveervayu City Slip 2026

Candidates must download their city slip online by following the steps below:

Open the official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Click the “Candidate Login” section for Intake 01/2027

Enter registered email ID, password, and captcha

Login and select the city intimation slip

Download and save the intimation slip

The IAF has also notified that the city intimation slip will not be sent through post or email. Candidates must download the same from the official portal.

What should candidates do after downloading the city slip

Candidates are advised to check the exam city and shift details and make travel arrangements in advance so that they do not face any last-minute difficulty or confusion on the exam day. It is also advised to keep your login ID and download the admit card as soon as it is released.

Why is the city’s intimation slip important for candidates

The announcement of the city slip is a big milestone in the exam process as it helps the candidates plan logistically for the upcoming exam.

With the announcement of the exam city, the candidates can plan their travel, accommodation, and reporting details so that they report to the exam center as per the schedule.

Now that the exam date is approaching, the candidates are now in the last leg of their preparation and therefore need to direct their attention towards both exam day and revision.

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