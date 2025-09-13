IB ACIO Admit Card OUT: How to Download Hall Ticket through Direct Link

IB ACIO Admit Card OUT: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB ACIO Admit Card for Grade 2/Executive Tier exam on 13th September 2025 on their official website www.mha.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from September 16 to 18, 2025, for the 3,717 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) posts in 9 shifts.

Candidates must carry the IB ACIO Admit Card to the examination center, which includes important credentials such as exam centre, reporting time, shift details, and instructions

How To Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025

Visit the MHA official website, mha.gov.in.

Select the link for “Online Examination Call Letter for ACIO Grade II/Executive”.

Enter your user ID, Password, and security Code to log in.

Once logged in, your admit card will appear.

Check all details carefully.

Download and print at least two copies for reference on exam day.

Here’s direct link to download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025

IB ACIO 2025: Exam Pattern And Selection Process

The IB ACIO selection process consists of three stages:

Tier 1: Objective-type exam with 100 multiple-choice questions includes Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, and English.

The exam will be of one-hour duration. For each incorrect answer, there will be a 0.25 mark negative marking.

Tier 2: Descriptive exam- it will assess writing skills and comprehension.

Tier 3: Personal interview assessing personality, communication skills, and overall suitability.

IB ACIO 2025: Exam Shift Timings