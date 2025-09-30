IBPS RRB Reserve List OUT: Direct Link to Check 3rd Reserve List for PO, Clerk, Officer Scale 2 & 3

IBPS RRB Reserve List 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently released the 3rd Reserve List 2025 for the Common Recruitment Process RRB XIII Office Assistant/ Clerk/ Po/ GBO/ SO posts today, on 30th September 2025. Candidates can now check their provisional allotment in the reserve list 2025 using their Registration number/ Roll number and Password/ Date of Birth on their official website.

IBPS RRB PO Reserve List 2025

Candidates who appeared for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs Exam for Recruitment of Group “A”- officers Scale- I can now check their result through the official website www.ibps.in.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB PO Reserve List 2025- Click Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Reserve List 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aims to fill the 5800 vacancies in 2024 for the Clerical cadre in Regional Rural Banks. The 3rd reserve list has been released for the vacant positions on the official website.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Reserve List 2025- Click Here

IBPS RRB SO I & II Reserve List 2025

Candidates can check the IBPS RRB SO Reserve List 2025 I & II uploaded on the official website for the Recruitment of Group “A”- officers Scale- II- (Specialist Officers).

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB SO I Reserve List 2025- Click Here

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB SO II Reserve List 2025- Click Here

How to Check IBPS Reserve List 2025?

