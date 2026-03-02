ICAI CA Final January 2026 Results Declared; 7,590 Clear Exam, Toppers List Released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Final January 2026 results, bringing relief and celebration for thousands of candidates across the country. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official website.

What is the result for candidates who appeared in both groups

A total of 22,293 candidates appeared for both Group I and Group II together. Among them, 2,446 candidates cleared both groups, resulting in a combined pass percentage of ten point nine seven percent.

ICAI confirmed that 7,590 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants after clearing one or both groups in the January 2026 examination cycle. These candidates are now eligible to apply for ICAI membership and formally enter the accounting profession.

What was the CA Final January 2026 exam schedule

The CA Final examinations for Group I were held on January 5, 7, and 9, 2026, while Group II papers were conducted on January 11, 12, and 16, 2026.

To qualify, candidates were required to score at least forty percent marks in each paper and secure an aggregate of fifty percent in each group.

The scorecard includes the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall qualifying status. Candidates need their registration number and roll number to access the result.

How many candidates appeared for the CA Final January 2026

According to official data released by ICAI, 53,652 candidates appeared for the Group I examination in January 2026. Of these, 11,282 candidates cleared the group, recording a pass percentage of twenty-one point zero three percent.

For Group II, 38,169 candidates took the examination, with 3,726 candidates successfully qualifying. The pass percentage for Group II stood at nine point seven six percent, reflecting the exam’s high level of difficulty.

Who are the toppers of ICAI CA Final January 2026

Along with the results, ICAI released the All India Rank (AIR) list. Diksha Goyal from Karnal secured AIR 1, scoring 486 marks out of 600, which translates to eighty-one percent.

Anirudh Garg from Paonta Sahib secured AIR 2 with 452 marks, scoring seventy-five point three three percent. The third rank was jointly secured by Rishabh Jain from New Delhi and Dhruv Dembla from Sonepat, both scoring 451 marks, or seventy-five point one seven percent.

What’s next for qualified and unsuccessful candidates

Candidates who have cleared the CA Final January 2026 exam can proceed with ICAI membership enrolment. Those who did not qualify may begin preparations for the next examination cycle announced by the institute. ICAI has advised candidates to regularly check its website for further updates and notifications.