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Home > Education News > IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026 Open, Check Eligibility, Key Dates

IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026 Open, Check Eligibility, Key Dates

IIT Delhi has released online applications for the Summer Research Fellowship Programme (SRFP) 2026.

IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026
IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 18, 2026 16:52:09 IST

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IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026 Open, Check Eligibility, Key Dates

IIT Delhi has released online applications for the Summer Research Fellowship Programme (SRFP) 2026. Under this programme, IIT Delhi provides an opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students to conduct research under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty. Applications can be submitted online till April 3, 2026, through the official portal.

What is IIT Delhi SRFP 2026

The IIT Delhi SRFP 2026 will be an eight-week summer research fellowship programme for the promotion of innovation and academic exposure for a cohort of engineering students.

The selected students will be required to work on research and development projects in all disciplines. The programme will be a registered visiting student programme of IIT Delhi.

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Who can apply for the IIT Delhi SRFP 2026

The fellowship will be open to all students pursuing engineering programmes in India, apart from IIT Delhi. Undergraduate students should have completed a minimum of two years of study and need to be among the top ten performers in their branch.

Graduates pursuing MTech or ME should have completed a minimum of one semester and need to be in the top ten performers of their programme with a minimum of 70 percent marks or a CGPA of 7.00 on a 10-point scale.

What is the duration of IIT Delhi SRFP 2026

The programme will be an eight-week-long program from May 13, 2026, to July 13, 2026. During this period, the selected students will conduct research work full-time on campus.

The fellowship is scheduled in alignment with the summer vacation of the institute to accommodate maximum participation.

What financial support is offered under SRFP 2026

IIT Delhi offers financial and logistical support for selected candidates and awards a Rs 2000/week stipend to participants throughout the programme. Along with travel expenses within India, assistance in terms of sleeper-class train fare is provided to students. 

The institute offers accommodation in hostels to support students’ boarding and lodging during the research programme. Students are required to pay their insurance at their own insurance costs for their stay at the institute, which includes an accident-related insurance coverage.

How to apply for IIT Delhi SRFP 2026

Interested applicants can apply from the official website. The application process involves uploading certain documents, such as: 

  • Consolidated grade card
  • Rank certificate 
  • No objection certificate from the parent institution 
  • Recent photograph

Make sure all details provided are correct. Sample originals will be verified for selected candidates on the joining day.

When will IIT Delhi SRFP 2026 results be announced

IIT Delhi expects to announce the result list by the first week of May 2026. Shortlisted students will be informed through various communication channels.

What should applicants keep in mind

Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid last-minute issues. High-quality candidates expect to generate high-competition in the programme as selection is merit-based and limited only to the top candidates. 

Under the IIT Delhi SRFP, students receive academic guidance and practical experience by conducting research at one of the top institutions in India.

Considering the applications are now open, eligible students are advised to complete the process promptly and prepare for an immersive research experience at IIT Delhi.

Also Read: CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here
First published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:52 PM IST
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Tags: IIT DelhiIIT Delhi SRFP 2026IIT Delhi SRFP 2026 resultsIIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026

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IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026 Open, Check Eligibility, Key Dates

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IIT Delhi Summer Research Fellowship 2026 Open, Check Eligibility, Key Dates
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