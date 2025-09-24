LIVE TV
Home > Education > Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date OUT, Check Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Test Schedule, Eligibility, Salary

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date OUT, Check Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Test Schedule, Eligibility, Salary

Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Exam Date: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently announced the exam date for the Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 Phase-1 exam with the official notification on their official website. According to the released notification, the online exam for Agniveervayu entry is scheduled to start on September 25, 2025.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date. (Representative Image: Official Website)
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 24, 2025 17:19:42 IST

Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Exam Date: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently announced the exam date for the Agniveervayu intake 02/2026 Phase-1 exam with the official notification on their official website. According to the released notification, the online exam for Agniveervayu entry is scheduled to start on September 25, 2025.

Air Force Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Exam Date

The Indian Air Force conducts the Agniveervayu exam in three groups depending on the post for which the candidate applies. According to the notification, the online exam for Agniveervayu entry is set to begin on September 25, 2025. The online exam will be conducted in multiple shifts.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025: How to Apply for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026

  • Visit the official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

  • Locate and click the “Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026” application link.

  • Register and fill out the online application form with your personal and educational details.

  • Complete the application process by paying the required fee.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025: Admit Card 

The Indian Air Force will release the Agniveervayu admit card 2025 for eligible candidates 24-48 hours prior to Phase I of testing. Candidates must check the official website for the latest updates. 

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

  • The minimum age limit for enrolment in IAF as an Agniveervayu is 17½ years as on date of enrolment and the maximum age limit is 21 years as on the date of enrolment.
  • In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.
  • Only unmarried candidates (male & female) will be eligible for enrolment as Agniveervayu and they shall undertake not to marry during the defined engagement period of four years.
  • Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board recognized by Central/State/UT Govt with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025: Salary 

Agniveervayu gets a package of Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. 

Year

Customised Package (Monthly)

In Hand (70%)

Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund (30%)

Contribution to Corpus fund by GoI

All Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution)

1st Year

30,000

21,000

9,000

9,000

2nd Year

33,000

23,100

9,900

9,900

3rd Year

36,500

25,550

10,950

10,950

4th Year

40,000

28,000

12,000

12,000

Tags: Agniveervayu Intake 02 2026Agniveervayu Intake 02 2026 admit cardAgniveervayu Intake 02 2026 exam dateIndian Air ForceIndian Air Force AgniveervayuIndian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam DateIndian Air Force Agniveervayu eligibilityIndian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam DateIndian Air Force Agniveervayu salaryIndian Air Force exam date

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date OUT, Check Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Test Schedule, Eligibility, Salary

QUICK LINKS