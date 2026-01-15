IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results on January 15, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard through the official website ibps.in using their registration number or roll number, date of birth, or password. The scorecard will be released along with the IBPS RRB Clerk Cut off 2025.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025?



Visit the official website.

On the home page, click the “IBPS RRB Result” link.

Enter registration number or roll number and date of birth.

The result status is displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future use.

Direct Link to Download IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results: Click Here

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025: Overview