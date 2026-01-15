LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news BMC elections 2026 donald trump BSE NSE closed emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Education > IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results on January 15, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard through the official website ibps.in using their registration number or roll number, date of birth, or password.

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon.
IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2026 09:52:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results on January 15, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard through the official website ibps.in using their registration number or roll number, date of birth, or password. The scorecard will be released along with the IBPS RRB Clerk Cut off 2025. 

You Might Be Interested In

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

  • Visit the official website. 
  • On the home page, click the “IBPS RRB Result” link. 
  • Enter registration number or roll number and date of birth. 
  • The result status is displayed on the screen. 
  • Take a printout for future use.

Direct Link to Download IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results: Click Here

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025: Overview 

Particulars Details
Exam Name IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) 2025
Organization Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Total Vacancies 8,022 Posts
Prelims Exam Dates 6, 7, 13, and 14 December 2025
Result Status Expected in January 2026
Mains Exam Date February 01, 2026
Official Website ibps.in
First published on: Jan 15, 2026 9:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IPBSIPBS RRBIPBS RRB Clerk PrelimsIPBS RRB Clerk Prelims ResultIPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Result dateIPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Result downloadIPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results

RELATED News

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Check Online By Name, Direct Link

REET Mains Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link To Download, Steps, Schedule And Important Details

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Nears; NTA Reminds Aspirants To Complete Registration Before January 14 | All Details Inside

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply for 5,500 Posts, Check Official Updates

LATEST NEWS

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15.01.2026): Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

7 Relationship Habits Happy Couples Swear By (And The Toxic Stuff They’d Never Tolerate)

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (15.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Army Day 2026: India Showcases Advanced Weapons, Gallantry Awards, Missiles, Drones, and the New Bhairav Battalion

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Again? Check Date And Venue

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

BMC Elections 2026: How To Check Your Voting Booth Through Maharashtra SEC Website & ECI Voter Helpline App – Step-By-Step Guide

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Chilling Death Threat To Trump From Iran: State TV Warns, ‘This Time Bullet Won’t Miss’ — Will US Strike Tehran Now?

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 20 Best Wishes, Heartfelt Quotes, Warm Messages And Festive Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link
IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link
IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link
IPBS RRB Clerk Prelims Results 2025 OUT Soon: Check Updated Official Release Date, How to Download | Direct Link

QUICK LINKS