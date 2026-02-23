JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Declared, Check Official Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Paper 2 final answer key 2026 for Session 1. The final key applies to Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) and has been uploaded on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the architecture and planning papers can now download the final answer key and use it to estimate their scores.

The release comes after the conclusion of the objection review process conducted earlier this month.

What Was the Objection Process for JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key

NTA had published the provisional answer key for JEE Main Paper 2 and invited objections from candidates between February 19 and February 20, 2026. Aspirants were allowed to challenge any answer they believed was incorrect by submitting supporting documents and paying the prescribed fee.

After reviewing all representations, subject experts examined the challenges and made corrections wherever required. Based on this evaluation, the final answer key has now been issued. No further objections will be accepted against the final key.

Why Is the JEE Main Paper 2 Final Answer Key Important

The JEE Main Paper 2 final answer key 2026 plays a crucial role in the admission process for architecture and planning courses. It forms the basis for preparing the final result, which determines eligibility for admission to institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes offering BArch and BPlanning programmes.

Since scores are calculated strictly as per the final answer key, candidates are advised to rely only on this version while estimating their performance.

How to Download JEE Main Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the final answer key:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled “JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Paper 2 Final Answer Key.

A PDF file will open on the screen

Download and save the file for reference

The answer key can be used along with the response sheet to calculate probable scores.

What Should Candidates Do Next

With the final answer key now available, candidates should wait for the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 results, which are expected to be announced shortly. NTA will release further updates regarding result dates and counselling schedules on the official website.

Aspirants are advised to check the portal regularly to stay updated on the next steps in the admission process.

