Home > Education > CUET PG 2026 Admit Card to Be Out Soon, Steps to Download and Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET PG Admit Card 2026. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 23, 2026 17:37:08 IST

The admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the postgraduate entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets online once the link is activated.

The examination is being conducted by the National Testing Agency and is scheduled to begin on March 13 and conclude on April 1, 2026.

This year, the test will cover 157 subjects and will be taken by more than 4,12,000 unique registered candidates across multiple centres.

CUET PG exam 2026 schedule and key details

As per the official exam calendar, CUET PG 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode over multiple days. The examination window spans nearly three weeks to accommodate the large number of subjects and candidates.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. It will contain crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, subject code, test centre address, and important instructions.

CUET PG 2026 admit card: How will it be issued

The National Testing Agency has clarified that CUET PG 2026 admit cards will be issued only in online mode. No physical copies will be sent to candidates via post or email. Applicants must download the hall ticket themselves using their login credentials.

Based on previous examination trends, NTA usually releases admit cards one to two weeks before the exam date. This allows candidates sufficient time to verify details and plan their travel arrangements.

How to download CUET PG admit card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets once released:

  • Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG/
  • Click on the link for “CUET PG 2026 Admit Card.
  • Enter the application number and date of birth or security pin
  • Submit the details to view the admit card
  • Download and print the hall ticket for exam day use

Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies of the admit card safely.

What should candidates check on the CUET PG hall ticket

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully verify all details, including personal information, exam date, subject, and test centre. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact NTA through the official helpdesk.

Applicants are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates related to the CUET PG 2026 admit card, exam day instructions, and reporting guidelines.

QUICK LINKS