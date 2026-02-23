CUET UG 2026: Registration Window Reopens for Eligible Candidates, Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency has reopened the online application window for CUET UG 2026, offering a final opportunity to candidates who missed earlier deadlines.

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The entrance examination will be held across multiple centres in India and selected international cities. The registration window, which had closed earlier after multiple extensions, has now been reopened following requests from aspirants.

What Was the Original CUET UG 2026 Registration Schedule

Initially, CUET UG 2026 registrations opened on January 3, 2026, and closed on January 30, 2026, with fee payment allowed until January 31. The deadline was later extended to February 4, while fee submission remained open until February 7.

After receiving multiple representations seeking additional time, NTA decided to reopen the process to accommodate eligible candidates.

How to Apply Online for CUET UG 2026

Candidates can complete the CUET UG 2026 application process by following these steps:

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link

Register using basic details and generate login credentials

Fill in personal, academic, and contact information

Upload photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Applicants are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid technical issues.

Is There Any Correction Facility After Submission

NTA has clearly stated that no correction window will be provided after form submission during this reopened phase. Candidates must verify all entered details, subject selections, uploaded documents, and payment status carefully before final submission.

Once submitted, no changes will be allowed under any circumstances.

When Will the CUET UG 2026 Exam Be Held

The CUET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to begin on May 11, 2026, and will continue till May 31, 2026, subject to confirmation in the official exam calendar.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to exam city slips, admit cards, and exam guidelines.

Till When Is the CUET UG 2026 Application Window Open

As per the official notice, the reopened application window will remain active from February 23, 2026 (afternoon) until February 26, 2026 (11:50 PM). During this period, candidates can complete fresh registrations and make application fee payments online.

The agency clarified that this is a special one-time extension, and no further opportunity will be provided beyond the stated deadline.

Also Read: RMPSU Result 2026 Announced: Direct Download Link at rmpssu.ac.in