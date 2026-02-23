RMPSU Result 2026 Announced: Direct Download Link at rmpssu.ac.in

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University has announced the RMPSU Result 2026 for various undergraduate and postgraduate odd-semester examinations.

The university released the results online on its official website for the academic session 2025–26. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their mark sheets by entering their roll number or registration details.

The results cover a wide range of programmes, including MA Political Science, MA History, MA Ancient Indian History and Archaeology, MA Medieval and Modern History, MA Psychology, MCom, MSc Environmental Science, MA Sanskrit, PG Diploma in Business Management, LLB, BSc (Vocational) courses, BSc Agriculture (Honours), BVoc Information Technology, and other programmes.

RMPSU Result 2026: When and Where to Check Online

As per the official update, the RMPSU odd semester results were uploaded depending on the course and semester. Semester-III results for several MA programmes were declared on February 21, while Semester-I results under the Samarth system were released earlier.

Candidates are advised to verify all personal and academic details mentioned in the result PDF. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact the university’s examination department for correction.

How to Download RMPSU Result 2026 from the Official Website

Students can follow the steps below to download their RMPSU Result 2026.

Visit the official website: rmpssu.ac.in

Click on the Results option available under the Online section

Select the relevant academic session

Choose the course and semester from the list

Enter roll number and captcha code

Submit to view the result

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Which RMPSU Semester Results Were Released

The university has declared Semester-III results for MA Political Science, History, Ancient Indian History and Archaeology, and Medieval and Modern History. Additionally, Semester-I results under the Samarth system were released for courses such as MA Psychology, MA History, MCom, and MSc Environmental Science.

These results apply to students enrolled in both the university campus and affiliated colleges across Uttar Pradesh.