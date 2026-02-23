LIVE TV
RMPSU Result 2026 Announced: Direct Download Link at rmpssu.ac.in

RMPSU Result 2026 Announced: Direct Download Link at rmpssu.ac.in

RMPSU Result 2026 has been declared online for multiple UG and PG odd-semester courses on the official website.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 23, 2026 16:35:39 IST

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University has announced the RMPSU Result 2026 for various undergraduate and postgraduate odd-semester examinations.

The university released the results online on its official website for the academic session 2025–26. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their mark sheets by entering their roll number or registration details.

The results cover a wide range of programmes, including MA Political Science, MA History, MA Ancient Indian History and Archaeology, MA Medieval and Modern History, MA Psychology, MCom, MSc Environmental Science, MA Sanskrit, PG Diploma in Business Management, LLB, BSc (Vocational) courses, BSc Agriculture (Honours), BVoc Information Technology, and other programmes.

RMPSU Result 2026: When and Where to Check Online

As per the official update, the RMPSU odd semester results were uploaded depending on the course and semester. Semester-III results for several MA programmes were declared on February 21, while Semester-I results under the Samarth system were released earlier.

Candidates are advised to verify all personal and academic details mentioned in the result PDF. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact the university’s examination department for correction.

How to Download RMPSU Result 2026 from the Official Website

Students can follow the steps below to download their RMPSU Result 2026.

  • Visit the official website: rmpssu.ac.in
  • Click on the Results option available under the Online section
  • Select the relevant academic session
  • Choose the course and semester from the list
  • Enter roll number and captcha code
  • Submit to view the result
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference

Which RMPSU Semester Results Were Released

The university has declared Semester-III results for MA Political Science, History, Ancient Indian History and Archaeology, and Medieval and Modern History. Additionally, Semester-I results under the Samarth system were released for courses such as MA Psychology, MA History, MCom, and MSc Environmental Science.

These results apply to students enrolled in both the university campus and affiliated colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 4:35 PM IST
Tags: RMPSU mark sheetRMPSU odd semester resultRMPSU ResultRMPSU Result 2026

Nothing Phone 4a: New ‘Glyph Bar’, 40% Brighter Glow, And UFS 3.1 Storage, Check All Features And Launch Date

