Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Examination 2026 dates. Recently, CBSE released the tentative date sheet for class 10th and class 12th board exams. The NTA is likely to schedule the JEE Main 2026 dates according to the CBSE board exams. Based on previous years, the exams are expected to be held in two sessions- session 1 and session 2.

JEE Mains Exam 2026

Candidates will be able to check and download the JEE Main 2026 exam dates soon on their official website at jeemain.nta.nic.. Following the trends, the NTA will release the JEE Main exam dates by the last week of October or in November 2025.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Dates (Expected)

As per the trends, NTA is expected to conduct the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam in the last week of January 2026. Since the CBSE issued the tentative class 10 and 12 exam datesheet, the board exams are set to begin from February 17, 2026. JEE Main 2–26 session 1 exams are likely to be completed before that, giving students enough time to prepare for the competitive exams. Similarly, the JEE Main 2026 exams session 2 is expected to start after April 9, 2026.

JEE Main 2026- Overview

Overview Details Event name JEE Main Exam 2026 Expected Schedule Exam name Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Examination Board name National Testing Agency (NTA) Academic year 2026-27 Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in jeemain.nta.ac.in Exam dates Session 1: end by February 17, 2026 Session 2: start after April 9, 2025 Exam mode Online, computer-based test (CBT) Stream Engineering Sessions 1 2

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Application Form Expected Dates

The NTA is likely to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application form in November 2025. Session 2 forms are expected by the last week of February. Candidates can apply for one or both exam sessions. If they appear for both, their results will be calculated based on their higher score.