Home > Education > Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table

Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Examination 2026 dates. Recently, CBSE released the tentative date sheet for class 10th and class 12th board exams. The NTA is likely to schedule the JEE Main 2026 dates according to the CBSE board exams. Based on previous years, the exams are expected to be held in two sessions- session 1 and session 2.

NTA will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination 2026 dates. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 26, 2025 15:38:55 IST

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Examination 2026 dates. Recently, CBSE released the tentative date sheet for class 10th and class 12th board exams. The NTA is likely to schedule the JEE Main 2026 dates according to the CBSE board exams. Based on previous years, the exams are expected to be held in two sessions- session 1 and session 2. 

JEE Mains Exam 2026

Candidates will be able to check and download the JEE Main 2026 exam dates soon on their official website at jeemain.nta.nic.. Following the trends, the NTA will release the JEE Main exam dates by the last week of October or in November 2025.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Dates (Expected)

As per the trends, NTA is expected to conduct the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam in the last week of January 2026. Since the CBSE issued the tentative class 10 and 12 exam datesheet, the board exams are set to begin from February 17, 2026. JEE Main 2–26 session 1 exams are likely to be completed before that, giving students enough time to prepare for the competitive exams. Similarly, the JEE Main 2026 exams session 2 is expected to start after April 9, 2026. 

JEE Main 2026- Overview 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JEE Main Exam 2026 Expected Schedule 

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Examination

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

jeemain.nta.nic.in

jeemain.nta.ac.in

Exam dates

Session 1: end by February 17, 2026

Session 2: start after April 9, 2025

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Stream 

Engineering 

Sessions 

1

2

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Application Form Expected Dates 

The NTA is likely to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application form in November 2025. Session 2 forms are expected by the last week of February. Candidates can apply for one or both exam sessions. If they appear for both, their results will be calculated based on their higher score. 

Tags: cbse 10 datesheet, cbse 12 datesheet, cbse board date sheet, cbse board exam 2026, Jee Mains Exam, Jee Mains Exam 2026, Jee Mains Exam application form, Jee Mains Exam application form date, Jee Mains Exam date, Jee Mains Exam datesheet, Jee Mains Exam session 1 2 timetable, Jee Mains Exam session 1 timetable, Jee Mains Exam session 2 timetable

Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table

