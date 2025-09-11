KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Result

LIVE TV
KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out: The Karnataka Examination Authority has recently released the KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment results. Candidates can check the KCET allotment result on their official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As per the official notice, the KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result has been released based on the choices filled by candidates till September 9, 2025.

KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result has been released based on the choices filled by candidates till September 9. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 11, 2025 12:12:58 IST

KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out: The Karnataka Examination Authority has recently released the KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment results. Candidates can check the KCET allotment result on their official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As per the official notice, the KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result has been released based on the choices filled by candidates till September 9, 2025.

How to Check KCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on KCET 2025 link

Step 3: Click on the round 3 provisional result link

Step 4: Login  with the CET number and date of birth

Step 5: The round 3 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download for future reference

Direct link to check KCET 2025 round 3 provisional seat allotment result is available CAP – Centralised Allotment Process.

What to do After KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result

Candidates who wish to raise objections, including discrepancies in option entry or cut-off rank cases where no seat was allotted, can mail their objections to keauthority-ka@nic.in. The results are provisional allotment and cannot be used directly for admission.

